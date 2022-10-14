Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta: Mangrove Planting at Mangrove Forest, PIK Jakarta

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta planted mangrove seedlings on 30th September 2022 at Mangrove Forest, PIK Jakarta as part of their recognition towards the journey to decarbonisation is now.

The activities conducted include associates planting new mangrove seedlings, clearing forest areas, and exploring mangrove forests. “We embarked on planting 40 new mangrove seedlings for climate action and to support coastline livelihood. No action is too small to help the environment. This is our step in preserving mother nature as it is also aligned with Frasers Property’s purpose – inspiring experiences, creating places for good,” said Saryanto, Human Resources Manager of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta.

Mangroves are vital ecosystems which act as effective carbon sinks sequestering up to 10 times more carbon than mature tropical forests per hectare in their carbon-rich soils known as “blue carbon”. Mangroves provide a wide range of co-benefits for biodiversity and local populations including water purification, increased fish stocks, and coastal protection from storm surges, especially controlling the threat of coastal flooding in Jakarta and Pulau Seribu (Thousand Islands).

Frasers Property is the first SGX-listed real estate company to fully commit to net-zero carbon by 2050. Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta initiated to take part in the company’s commitment to supporting a sustainable environment for the planet we share as home, #FraserCares.