Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta Jum’at Berkah Program

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, a business unit of PT Hung Kuang International Hospitality, has launched the Jum’at Berkah programme – a social initiative held every Friday as a tangible expression of care for the community.

The first programme took place on Friday, the 22nd of August 2025, in the area surrounding Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta. The Jum’at Berkah programme is designed to embody this commitment by presenting simple yet meaningful activities that have a direct impact on the wider community.

Every meal distributed through Jum’at Berkah is prepared with sincerity by the Fraser Residence Sudirman team, offering flavours that are both comforting and nutritious. Through this initiative, Fraser Residence Sudirman aims to provide not only for primary needs but also to create experiences that touch the hearts of beneficiaries as well as participating guests.

Wita Junifah, General Manager of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, said:

“Each Jum’at Berkah initiative is a true manifestation of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta’s concern for building closer ties with the local community. This effort is not only about sharing but also reflects our commitment to creating a long-term positive impact. Through this programme, we strive to deliver meaningful experiences that inspire both our guests and the community to foster togetherness and mutual care.”

This campaign aligns with Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta’s spirit of continuous innovation and delivering experiences that meet modern needs – not only in hospitality services but also in social contribution. With Jum’at Berkah, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta seeks to provide added value for guests while generating a broader positive impact for the local community.

By launching Jum’at Berkah, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta further strengthens its position as a premium residence in the heart of the capital, offering not only comfort and world-class facilities but also a strong sense of community care. As part of Frasers Hospitality and a business unit of PT Hung Kuang International Hospitality, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta remains committed to delivering exceptional service, memorable stays, and relevant initiatives for both domestic and international guests. By integrating service quality, strategic location, and the value of togetherness, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta has become the ideal destination for those seeking a balance between business needs, modern lifestyle, and social responsibility.