Welcoming New Shareholders with Blessing Ceremony at Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta marked the arrival of its new shareholder, Hung Kuang Pte. Ltd (HKPL), an investment company based in Singapore, with a celebratory event ahead of the official legal handover.

Operational since 2011, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta is a serviced apartment offering comprehensive facilities, spacious rooms, and a prime location in the heart of Jakarta.

The event opened with an enthusiastic and heartfelt welcome speech from the head of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, Wita Junifah, as General Manager. She extended a warm greeting to the new shareholders, two brothers — Michael Song and Thomas Song. Also in attendance were the top executives from HKPL, including Monica, Huck Tsao, and Gani Satiman. Representatives from Fraser Hospitality Management were also present.

“We are delighted to welcome Hung Kuang Pte. Ltd. (HKPL) to this dynamic alliance. Located within the golden triangle of Jakarta, Fraser Residence Sudirman remains a sought-after address at the heart of the city’s business and lifestyle hub. Together, we look forward to building new connections and creating memorable experiences for our travellers,” said Vernon Lee, Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Southeast Asia and Australia, Frasers Hospitality.

After a series of speeches, it was time for Michael Song to address the employees of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta and introduce himself. His speech was especially touching, as he expressed his deep familiarity with Indonesian culture and life. Delivered in a meeting room beside the swimming pool, all staff and guests met his words with pride and emotion.

Michael Song shared that investing in Indonesia had been his long-held dream, as the country holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s like coming home…,” he remarked, a heartfelt phrase filled with emotion during his brief but sincere speech. He further explained that, for him, this investment was not merely about business, but carried a sense of moral responsibility. He dreamed of taking Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, located at Jl. Setiabudi Raya No. 9, Setiabudi District, South Jakarta, to greater heights in the market, with the ultimate goal of securing the title of leading serviced apartment in its class, supported by carefully prepared plans. His words radiated positive energy and optimism, and the speech concluded with warm applause from all present.

The event continued with its main agenda — the Blessing Ceremony, or what Indonesians commonly call a syukuran. The tumpeng served that afternoon was unique and especially meaningful. The rice was made from West Javanese liwet rice, surrounded by an array of vegetables and traditional side dishes, thoughtfully prepared for this sacred occasion.

Representing Fraser Hospitality Management, Vernon Lee cut the tumpeng and presented a portion to Michael Song, symbolising the handover of ownership of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta.

Before the ceremony began, the host took a moment to explain the tumpeng tradition, emphasising how Indonesians have long upheld their customs. The tumpeng serves as a symbol of prayers and hopes offered to the Almighty for a better life and the fulfilment of wishes and dreams. Just before the tumpeng was cut, a prayer was recited, expressing hopes for the growth and well-being of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, its shareholders, management, leadership, and, of course, its employees.

Once the tumpeng cutting and group photo session concluded, the gathering moved on to entertainment and a coffee break. Although intended as a light coffee break, the selection and generous portions of food were enough to leave guests satisfied.

The entertainment opened with a performance by the employees’ vocal group — a five-person team from Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta — singing a medley of traditional Indonesian songs. They began with Es Lilin from West Java, followed by Bungong Jeumpa from Aceh, Kicir-Kicir from Jakarta, Rek Ayo Rek from East Java, Yamko Rambe Yamko from Papua, and closed with Ampar-Ampar Pisang, a spirited song from South Kalimantan rich with wisdom.

The dishes served were equally diverse, ranging from baso tahu, batagor, bakso, and assorted jajanan pasar, to sweet steamed bread. Michael Song, fondly referred to as Pak Michael, is very familiar with West Javanese culture, as his mother hails from the city of Bandung. As a tribute to him, the afternoon’s dishes and entertainment carried a strong touch of West Java, evoking a sense of nostalgia and fondness for Bandung.

Rounding off the afternoon’s festivities, a single organ band performed a selection of popular songs, concluding the event with a sing-along session joined by all employees of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta.