Frasers Hospitality Launches Inaugural Indonesia Roadshow to Boost APAC Campaign

On 23rd June 2023, Frasers Hospitality held its inaugural roadshow in Indonesia, the first of a series of roadshows planned for the region to showcase its award-winning properties to its corporate partners and foster new business growth.

With Indonesia being a top source market for Asia, sales teams from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur joined the Jakarta team at the roadshow to target both inbound and outbound business and leisure travel. They will lay the groundwork for upcoming roadshows, including the Thailand Roadshow in Bangkok, and the Malaysia Roadshow in Kuala Lumpur. Frasers Hospitality has three existing properties in Jakarta, including Fraser Place Setiabudi, Fraser Residence Menteng, and Fraser Residence Sudirman.

The group’s Gold-standard serviced apartments are ideal for Indonesia’s corporate sector comprising large domestic and foreign companies. Each property can accommodate extended and short stays, for project groups, meetings, and social events. All the residences offer features such as spacious living and dining areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and internet access, as well as extensive F&B facilities.

These properties are designed to tailor to the lifestyle preferences of today’s business and leisure travellers. Each property provides a modern stay experience in the heart of Indonesia’s capital city with various accommodation options nestled amidst lush gardens, and recreational activities that allow guests to enjoy optimal work and lifestyle balance.

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Limited, is a global hospitality operator with Gold-Standard serviced apartments, hotel residences, and boutique lifestyle hotels across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Our teams are constantly working to engage with our valued business partners. The upcoming roadshows are an opportunity to strengthen such relationships and showcase our products to new partners.

For more information, please visit www.frasershospitality.com, or contact our teams.