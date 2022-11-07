G20 Summit: Bali Provincial Government Restricts Community Activities

The Bali Provincial Government is imposing restrictions on community activities during the 2022 G20 Summit.

The regulations are contained in circular letter number 35425/SEKRET/2022 regarding the imposition of restrictions on community activities in the context of organising the G20 Presidency

The restrictions in the sub-districts of Kuta and South Kuta, Badung Regency, and South Denpasar will be implemented between 12-17th November 2022. Activities involving education, government and private offices, traditional ceremony activities, and religious activities, however, health facilities will all be affected.

“The regents of Badung, Gianyar, and Tabanan and the mayor of Denpasar should carry out surveillance in the field to ensure that restrictions on community activities are carried out properly,” states the circular.

It goes on to say that all levels of education are to carry out school activities online. Furthermore, traditional activities are also urged to be temporarily suspended while the involvement of masses in religious activities is to be limited.

“Office activities are to be carried out from home on 12-17th November,” the circular continued.

The enforcement of restrictions on community activities is on all routes leading to the G20 Presidency venue, which are: