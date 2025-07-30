Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, a Business Unit of PT. Hung Kuang International Hospitality Collaborates with The Peak at Sudirman to Hold Blood Donation Event as a Commitment to Humanity

As a tangible expression of social responsibility, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, a business unit of PT. Hung Kuang International Hospitality, in collaboration with The Peak at Sudirman Apartment, partnered with Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI) to organise a blood donation drive on Monday, 21 July 2025, held at the Multi-Purpose Hall (MPH) of The Peak at Sudirman. The event was open to the public, including employees, guests, media representatives, and residents.

The initiative aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of blood donation and to encourage active community participation in helping others through this vital act of giving. Blood donation plays a crucial role in the medical field, particularly in supporting patients involved in accidents, undergoing surgery, or suffering from specific medical conditions. Each unit of donated blood has the potential to save up to three lives, making this effort one of the most meaningful contributions to humanity.

The event began with a welcoming speech from Wita Junifah, General Manager of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, followed by a speech from Aryanibudi, Property Manager of The Peak at Sudirman. The program continued with a health education session delivered by Mr. Meirybitra Andrinico, a representative from Sinarmas, who also served as a supporter of the blood donation initiative.

A special moment in the event was the plaque presentation by PMI Subang, led by Ms. Ani Agustiani, to acknowledge the dedication of both organising parties. Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, represented by General Manager Wita Junifah, received the “Appreciation for Hotel’s Dedication to Blood Donation” award, while The Peak at Sudirman’s Building Management was honoured with the title of “Inspirational Management: Tangible Contribution to the Blood Donation Movement.”

Wita Junifah, GM of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, expressed, “Through our annual CSR blood donation program, we strive to initiate meaningful actions that not only help save lives but also foster humanitarian solidarity.”

Aryanibudi, Property Manager of The Peak at Sudirman, added, “This collaboration demonstrates that the spirit of sharing and compassion knows no boundaries. Blood donation is living proof that we can unite to bring hope and save lives.”

Throughout the event, the PMI team ensured that all procedures adhered strictly to health and safety protocols, from initial health checks to the collection and processing of blood. Out of 104 registered participants, PMI successfully collected 92 units of blood, which are expected to benefit those in urgent need.

To show appreciation, all donors were treated to a variety of refreshments, including mung bean porridge, boiled eggs, doughnuts, stuffed rice cakes, and hot tea, and were given a token of gratitude for their participation. Adding to the enthusiasm, the event was also graced by the presence of Indonesian child celebrity Radja Nasution, accompanied by his mother.

Through this initiative, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, under PT. Hung Kuang International Hospitality, alongside The Peak at Sudirman, reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility as part of the #FraserCares movement—dedicated to making a lasting positive impact and building a healthier future for all.