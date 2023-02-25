Masks Are No Longer Mandatory for Outdoor Activities

President Jokowi has implemented a new policy for the use of masks, specifically for outdoor activities.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the use of masks outdoors was no longer mandatory after the revocation of the rules for restricting community activities (PPKM) at the end of 2022. Therefore, he is allowing the public to take off their masks whilst outdoors.

Even though PPKM has been revoked, many people still wear masks. Jokowi also gave his response regarding the use of masks when the PPKM was revoked.

“What the Governor of East Kalimantan said earlier is that those who wear masks are considered a bit sick; the Governor is not wrong at all. PPKM has indeed been revoked,” said Jokow at the APPSI National Working Meeting 2023 on Thursday, 24th February 2023.

The president said that the use of masks indoors is still permitted for health reasons. Even so, he also did not require the use of masks while outside of rooms.

“What’s more, outside the room it’s no longer mandatory to wear a mask but indoors, people are still allowed to wear masks for the sake of health,” Jokowi said.