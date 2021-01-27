The Year of Metal Ox at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta presents many exciting culinary delights to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Metal Ox.

On the Lunar New Year’s Eve and Day (11-12 February 2021), Pearl Chinese Restaurant and Sailendra Restaurant offer a family dining specially served by Executive Chinese Chef Daniel Foong. Guests will be entertained by the Lion Dance performances, traditional Chinese music guzheng, and Yee Sang procession following health protocols.

Pearl Chinese Restaurant offers a set menu dinner at Rp888,000 nett per person and all-you-can-eat brunch and dinner during Chinese New Year day for Rp488,000 nett per person. Sailendra Restaurant also presents all-you-can-eat dining at Chinese New Year’s Eve Dinner, Day Brunch and Dinner starting from Rp488,000 nett per person.

Known as the offering to the Gods, Nian Gao is a popular traditional dessert which is customarily eaten during Chinese New Year as it is believed to bring good luck to those who eat it.

This year, Pearl Chinese Restaurant continues to bring this perfect gift for family, friends and colleagues. Freshly made by Executive Chinese Chef Daniel Foong and team, Pearl Chinese Restaurant’s Nian Gao is made from all-natural ingredients and crafted in Koi fish and gold bar, starting from Rp488,000+. Layer cake and premium hampers are available as well.

Please call JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta at 021 5798 8888 for more information.