South Korean Suspect and Witnesses Interrogated in Connection with Alleged Murder of Immigration Officer

The Crime and Violence Sub-Directorate of the Directorate of General Criminal Investigation at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Region Police is currently questioning witnesses.

This is in relation to the alleged murder of TFF, also known as TS, an Immigration officer.

According to Samian, the head of this police division, the case is under investigation, and they have already interviewed 15 witnesses.

One of the recently interrogated witnesses was a resident of an apartment near the incident location. Samian mentioned that this witness, along with KH, a South Korean citizen, had visited a place in West Jakarta together.

“The specifics of their activities are still under scrutiny,” he added.

Several witnesses, including security personnel, family members, and apartment engineers, had been interviewed in connection with the alleged murder before this.

The police have identified KH as a suspect in the murder of an Immigration officer in an apartment in the Karang Tengah area of Tangerang City. Allegedly, KH threw the victim from the 19th floor of the apartment, resulting in the victim’s fatal fall to the third floor.”