2024 in Padma Hotels: Padma Culinary Journey Exploration Continues

Following the tremendous enthusiasm from the previous Padma Culinary Journey earlier this year, Padma Hotels is delighted to announce the program’s continuation in January 2024, welcoming the fresh new year.

The concept behind Padma Culinary Journey is to facilitate an exchange dining experience among all five Padma Hotels‘ properties to enrich each hotel’s culinary offerings. Guests who haven’t had the opportunity to indulge in our new restaurants in Bali, for instance, can now savour a taste of them in Bandung, Semarang, and Karawang, and vice versa. Nandang Suryana, Padma Hotels’ Director of Operations, further emphasises, “Additionally, we would like to take this opportunity to raise awareness of the current culinary trends unique to each hotel.”

To jump-start the program after a brief hiatus during the bustling high season, starting the new year with excitement, Chef Sandro Medrano from the award-winning Tenkai Japanese Nikkei Restaurant at Padma Resort Legian will be introducing his unique creations in Tapas Nikkei and Izakaya style in other properties of Padma Hotels. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, Chef Sandro honed his culinary skills from a young age, assisting his mother in preparing Peruvian dishes. With years of experience in various countries, Chef Sandro brings his expertise in Japanese Nikkei cuisine, a mix of Peruvian dishes with Japanese cooking techniques, to add vibrant colours to Tenkai’s menu.

Since the reopening with the exciting new Peruvian-Japanese concept, Tenkai has captured the hearts of both loyal returning guests and newcomers alike. Its menu, constantly evolving under the creative guidance of Chef Sandro, boasts rich and bold flavours that have received widespread praise. Some of the highlights not to miss on this Padma Culinary Journey are Tiradito Sake, a Nikkei dish with salmon slices marinated in the signature Peruvian tiger’s milk, the popular Peruvian skewers Anticuchos, and Acevichado, a special maki sushi featuring shrimp tempura, sliced tuna, and acevichado sauce. An interesting fact about tiger’s milk is that it is made with lime, chillies, onions, and cilantro. Peruvians believe it serves as an energy booster, leaving people feeling strong like a tiger after indulging in it, hence the name “tiger’s milk”.

Below is the schedule of Chef Sandro’s tour of Padma Culinary Journey this coming month:

Saturday, 13th January 2024 at Padma Hotel Semarang

BBQ Dinner feat. Chef Sandro. Priced at Rp428,000++/person

Semawis All-Day Dining, 6.30 PM to 9 PM

For reservation: [email protected]

Wednesday, 17th January 2024 at Resinda Hotel Karawang

Tapas Nikkei at Rp348,000++/person

Inaho Japanese Restaurant, 6 PM to 9 PM

For reservation: [email protected]

Saturday, 20th January 2024 at Padma Hotel Bandung

International Buffet Dinner feat. Chef Sandro at Rp388,000++/person

The Restaurant, 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM

For reservation: [email protected]

Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 at Padma Resort Ubud