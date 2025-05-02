New Tables in Jakarta – May 2025

Here are our recommendations for five relatively new restaurants, eateries, cafes, and bars in Jakarta for this month.

Looking for new places to indulge your Epicurean delights? Well, Indonesia Expat got you covered. There have been plenty of new restaurants, eateries, cafes, and bars that have recently graced the already diverse and iconic Jakarta culinary scene, but the five below are some of those new taverns that we recommend are worth trying. Each of them possesses a distinctive style and is worthy of consideration, either for some solo foodie time or for a celebratory feast with friends, family, and loved ones.

SOI57



In the Rukan Little Siam area at Golf Island PIK, North Jakarta, there is a new Thai restaurant in a narrow area in the Golf Island PIK show unit. At first glance from the outside, SOI57 looks magnificent, like a luxurious traditional Thai building. Not only beautiful from the outside, but SOI57 is also beautiful and suitable for a place to have lunch or dinner with family. Here, visitors will be spoiled with a variety of authentic Thai dishes — some of them, to name a few, are creamy Thai curry called Massaman, Mama Tomyam, Fried Rice Haha, Tong’s Noodle, Somboon Crispy Crab, and thick Thai Tea.

Address: PIK Icon, Jl. Pantai Indah Kapuk, North Jakarta 14470

Phone: +62 813‑6736‑3147

Instagram: @soi57.pik

Sego Tempong Negoro

Moving a little to East Jakarta, there is Sego Tempong Negoro located on Jalan Cililitan Besar. Founded by chef King Abdi in collaboration with artist Vicky Nitinegoro, this restaurant officially opened last February, but has already drawn many customers, so much so that it has recently established other branches in South Jakarta, Bogor, and Surabaya. The price is quite cheap; with a price range of Rp10,000, you can eat nasi tempong, vegetables, salted fish, tofu, tempeh and abundant chilli sauce.

Address: Jl. Cililitan Besar No.2, RT.13/RW.1, Makasar, East Jakarta 13570

Phone: +62 813‑3018‑8818

Instagram: @tempongnegoro.id

Bosh Diner

There is a new burger restaurant ready to be tried by the cool kids in South Jakarta. Its name is Bosh Diner, which has a new style semi-fast food concept and is located in the Wolter Monginsidi area near Senopati. For those looking for a place for the cool kids to hang out while eating delicious burgers, this new restaurant is a must-try. The texture of the bun is thick but soft; plus, the beef patty is quite thick and juicy. The favourite menus are the Bosh burger with extra beef bacon, smashed burger, and chicken burger. The side dishes include waffle fries, fried pickles, and whole beef bacon.

Address: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.36, Petogogan, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta 12170

Phone: +62813-2489-6929

Instagram: @boshdiner

Maison La Formule

Still in South Jakarta, there is a new restaurant named Maison La Formule, which is the latest F&B business launched by musicians Rian Ekky Pradipta and Angga Puradiredja. Carrying the style of a Parisian brunch cafe, the dishes here at Maison La Formule are guaranteed to use no-pork-no-lard ingredients and are classified halal. One of the featured menus is the candied croissant truffle chicken, which combines the sweet, salty, and savoury flavours of croissants, maple, butter, and chicken with truffle paste. Another unique menu is called Rindu Setengah Matah, which is chicken served with kecombrang sambal matah and lime leaf rice.

Address: Jl. Hang Tuah Raya No.8 Lt.2, Gunung, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta 12120

Phone: +62 888‑0127‑6469

Instagram: @maison.laformule

About Us Brasserie

About Us Brasserie has recently become a contender for the most sought-after hangout and culinary spot in the Senopati neighbourhood. With a Scandi-Asian concept, this restaurant combines Scandinavian simplicity with dynamic flavours of Asian cuisine. With the aesthetic minimalist architectural design of the restaurant and culinary style that combines colourful Asian flavours, dining here at About Us Brasserie is poised to be a special experience. One of the must-try menus is wagyu beef donburi — with wagyu MB9 as well as miso glazed, apple gochujang, and kimchi. Other options include miso carbonara, seafood gaeng som, pelawan roast chicken, burgers, and steak frites.