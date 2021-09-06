PPKM Levels 3-4 Java-Bali Continues until 13th September

The government has decided to resume PPKM levels 3 and 4 in Java and Bali from Tuesday 7-13th September 2021.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments as well as the Coordinator of PPKM for Java and Bali, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, said that there are a number of new rules that will be implemented in PPKM in the next week.

First, the adjustment of dining time at the mall has changed to 60 minutes, with a capacity of 50 percent.

This, Luhut said, would be tested in 20 tourist attractions in areas operating PPKM level 3. However, at these eating places, managers must strictly implement health protocols and use the PeduliLindung platform.

Luhut also emphasised that the community must continue to implement health protocols even though the PPKM level in their area has decreased.

“In the past week, there have been violations of health protocols. The government has taken persuasive steps so that this will no longer happen,” said Luhut during a live broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel on Monday 6th September.

He explained that the control of the COVID-19 outbreak in Java and Bali continues to improve, marked by the number of cities and regencies at level 4.

Only 11 cities and regencies are at level 4 whereas, on 5th September, there were 25 in total. Further significant changes occurred at level 2, with the number of cities and regencies increasing from 27 to 43 regencies and cities in agglomeration areas.

Furthermore, Yogyakarta managed to drop to level 3. However, Bali is estimated to take another week to drop to level 3 from level 4 due to the high numbers of patients in hospitals.

“Overall, indicators of the number of patients in hospitals and the number of deaths continue to improve, all of which is something we should be grateful for,” said Luhut.

SOURCE: Presidential Secretariat YouTube