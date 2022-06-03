Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team racer, Nyck de Vries, has spoken about being pleased to race the Jakarta E-Prix at the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit (JIEC), Ancol, on 4th June 2022.

Nyck de Vries has said it feels like a home series due to his Indonesian ancestry.

De Vries, who is the defending world champion, has a grandfather from Malang, East Java. This most recent visit to Indonesia isn’t his first, yet feels different because he will compete for the top of the podium in this weekend’s race.

“Actually, my grandfather returned to Indonesia. He was in The Netherlands during the war and then returned to Malang,” said de Vries as reported by Antara on Thursday 2nd June 2022.

De Vries also admitted that he was very happy to get a joyous welcome from Indonesian racing fans.

“I just want to say that I was overwhelmed by the very good reception. Wherever we race is fun, and it really makes me feel right at home, especially with me having Indonesian genes,” he said.

The 27-year-old racer started the season with some problems and was not very competitive. However, he managed to turn around his season by winning the second race in the Berlin Series, Germany, last month.

“You are all very excited and kind and full of enthusiasm for our presence here and our event. It was really fun. I hope we can live up to all expectations. I personally hope to make you all proud,” said de Vries.

De Vries, who is also a reserve driver and test driver for Mercedes AMG Petronas in Formula 1, said that he liked the layout of the JIEC track.

“In Berlin, a journalist showed me the layout of this circuit for the first time, and I immediately said, ‘I love it‘. We saw that many circuits in city centres are very small and narrow. This track is not bigger in size in terms of distance but the shape of the corners are not too narrow like some Formula E tracks,” he explained.