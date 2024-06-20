Nine Indonesian Companies Featured in 2024 Forbes Global 2000 List

The latest Forbes Global 2000 list has been released, featuring nine Indonesian companies including four State-Owned Enterprises.

Forbes released the list on Thursday, the 13th of June, 2024. The Global 2000 list details the world’s largest companies using four metrics: sales, profits, assets, and market value. The business magazine from the United States uses financial data on global companies for the last 12 months, available as of the 17th of May, 2024, to calculate the factors used in its ranking.

In summary, the companies on the list have sales, in total, of US$51.7 trillion, profits of US$4.5 trillion, assets of US$238 trillion, and a market value of US$88 trillion. Moreover, the companies being listed represent 61 different countries.

Forbes staff writer Hank Tucker said the annual Forbes Global 2000 list reflects the largest global companies driving the market, as well as emerging and trending industries.

“This year’s list shows how global markets are integrated and the continued trend of artificial intelligence, as it develops, is reflected in the rise in the rankings of semiconductor companies,” Tucker said to the press on Saturday, the 15th of June, 2024.

Among the thousands of leading companies being included on the list, nine of which come from Indonesia:

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), ranked 308; Bank Mandiri, ranked 373; Bank Central Asia Indonesia (BCA), ranked 457; Telkom Indonesia, ranked 912; Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), ranked 944; Bayan Resources, ranked 1,194; Chandra Asri Petrochemical ranked 1,591; Amman Mineral International ranked 1,605; Adaro Energy Indonesia ranked 1,738;

Four of these nine companies are State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN). Responding to this achievement, the Indonesian Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, appreciated the performances of those particular companies.

“Thank God, four BUMN — BRI, Bank Mandiri, Telkom Indonesia, and BNI — have succeeded in entering the Forbes Global 2000 in 2024,” he wrote as quoted in a post that was published on his official Instagram account @erickthohir.

According to Thohir, the inclusion of these four companies on the list hints at recognition from the international community. Thohir emphasised that this international recognition demonstrates the global impact that State-Owned Enterprises can achieve. Furthermore, these companies are expected to keep delivering significant benefits to Indonesia and its citizens.

“This is international recognition which proves that BUMN can become a global company,” wrote Thohir on his Instagram post as well.