MotoGP Racers Downtime Activities in Mandalika

A number of MotoGP racers have been taking advantage of their downtime ahead of the pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit, East Nusa Tenggara with various activities

The Mandalika MotoGP pre-season test will only start on Friday 11th February, meaning the MotoGP racers have free time to relax and rest for a moment after undergoing a 24-hour quarantine

Cycling

Aleix Espargaro is one MotoGP racer who enjoys cycling at Mandalika.

“Exploring Lombok by bicycle,” wrote Espargaro in his social media upload.

Espargaro is seen sharing pictures of street food stalls selling petrol and a view of children coming home from school. Espargaro also uploaded a photo of a mother picking up school children.

Finding credit

Communication became important and a number of MotoGP riders visited the phone shop in Mandalika to buy a starter pack. In the screenshot of an Instagram user named Mr. Purnawan, it looks like Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro visited his shop.

Playing volleyball

A number of racers also took advantage of their free time by playing beach volleyball. Ducati racer Pecco Bagnaia shared the moment when the Ducati team, both riders and support crews, were playing beach volleyball.

Swimming

Swimming is also a way to enjoy time in Mandalika for the MotoGP racers. Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller chose swimming as one of their activities in Mandalika.

Tricks

Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco showed off his skills in performing tricks with coconut shells by the pool. Several times, Zarco performed the trick of throwing coconut shells and even combined them with foot skills.

Enjoying the beach

Enjoying the beach is the most common activity done by MotoGP racers in Mandalika. Fabio Quartararo even claimed to feel at peace when stepping onto the sand of the beach at Mandalika.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez chose to observe the beauty of the beach from the top of a small hill. Suzuki racer Alex Rins was another driver who shared his experience while relaxing on the beach.

“Enjoying this beautiful country! If the track is as extraordinary as the beach, we will certainly have a great time during the test,” said Alex Rins.

Seeing the Mandalika Circuit

Seeing the Mandalika Circuit is an activity that all racers are sure to do before the test. Marc Marquez has seen the Mandalika circuit while Aleix Espargaro even tried the Mandalika Circuit by cycling to understand the character of the track