Jakarta Flooding, Electricity Cut Off

Heavy rainfall has hit DKI Jakarta and its surroundings from the night of Friday 19th February into Saturday 20th February, causing a number of areas to be flooded.

The following is a summary of the flood spots in the Jakarta area and its surroundings:

Pemda Jati Asih Housing Complex Villa Mutiara Serpong, Tangerang Jalan Kp Tengah, Pasar Rebo, Jakarta Timur Puri Kartika Lama Housing Complex, Ciledug, Tangerang Maharta Housing Complex, Ciledug Wiyoto Wiyono Toll from Cawang to Tanjung Priok Pondok Maharta, Jalan Kakaktua Raya, Pondok Kacang Timur, Pondok Aren Puri Gading Utara Raya, Bekasi Mutiara Gading Timur Housing Complex, Bekasi City with waters up to 100-150 cm Mustika Park Place Housing Complex Huma Akasia Housing Complex, Bekasi Jalan Raya Munjul towards Cibubur Jalan Sarbini 3, Makassar, East Jakarta Jalan Inpres V, Kelurahan Gaga, Tangerang Pondok Ranji Station, Kebayoran Lama Karawaci Residence Housing Complex Pinang Griya Permai, Ciledug Jatipadang 3, Pasar Minggu KM 8 Toll Jakarta-Serpong Purebeta Housing Complex, Joglo, West Jakarta Taman Cibodas Housing Complex, Tangerang Taman Permata Indah Housing Complex, Penjaringan Ragunan Sub-District, South Jakarta Jalan Mawar 4, Taman Cibodas, Tangerang Blok F in Binong, Curug, Tangerang Jalan Kemang Selatan IV, South Jakarta

Due to the widespread flooding, the State Electricity Enterprise (PLN) has taken security measures by prioritising public safety.

“For now, PLN is still alerting 72 posts in the Jakarta area with 2,371 personnel and preparing 103 generators, 20 UPS, 99 mobile substation units, 12 detection vehicle units, and 700 operational vehicle units in this alert condition,”

said the General Manager of PLN Jakarta Raya Distribution Main Unit, Doddy B Pangaribuan.

Doddy added that his team is continuing to work hard and monitor conditions in the field since the extreme weather occurred. He also appealed to the public to always be aware of the dangers of electricity in the rainy season and during floods.

When the flooding started to recede on Friday night, PLN managed to restore 650 homes with electricity at 10:30pm. However, heavy rains that occurred last night caused flooding to hit the city again.

As of 9am Saturday, 180 distribution stations and 61,320 customers had been affected by the flood. Meanwhile, as many as 39 distribution substations and 14,473 customers have been successfully restarted by PLN.

Some of the affected areas in Jakarta and Bekasi include:

Bintara

Jatiasih

Kalimalang

Cipinang

Pondok Gede Permai

Fatmawati

Kemang

Pejaten

Warung Buncit

Kalibata

Pondok Kacang

Puri Bintari

Jatibening

Jatiwarungin

Pondok Gede

Ciledug

Petukangan

Pinang Ranti

Karet Tengsin

Doddy said that there are conditions that cause electricity to be disabled for safety, namely if residents’ houses are submerged, the PLN electricity network is submerged, or both are submerged.

“PLN will restore electricity at the flood site if all the electricity networks, both on the side of the residents and PLN, are dry and ready for electricity, and both parties sign the minutes of ignition,” he said.

PLN is continuing to monitor the development of the situation in the locations that are affected and have the potential for flooding, ready to take prompt steps. When water starts to enter a house, residents can independently turn off the electricity from the mini circuit breaker (MCB) at the electricity meter.

Furthermore, residents can contact PLN via the contact centre on 123 or through the PLN mobile application.