An Exclusive Evening with Chef Andrew Walsh at Kayuputi Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort

The St. Regis Bali Resort invites you to luxuriate in an exclusive evening with Chef Andrew Walsh, Chef–Owner of the one Michelin-starred restaurant, CURE Singapore.

Born and raised in the idyllic village of Breaffy, Ireland, Chef Andrew Walsh plays a big role in his culinary creations. His passion and understanding of the art of balancing inventive food within a creative space led to his first venture in Singapore, creating a space he could call his own, namely Cure Concept.

Under the helm of Chef Andrew Walsh, CURE established itself as one of the top dining spots in Singapore and has continued to remain popular among diners. His vision and efforts have proved successful with CURE clinching its first star in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 and a place on The World’s 50 Best Discovery list. He has since gone on to establish four additional restaurants under the umbrella of Cure Concept in Singapore.

For one night only, Chef Andrew Walsh will be showcasing a six-course degustation menu of his Irish roots, along with stellar culinary techniques and global influences at the award-winning Kayuputi Restaurant. Exuding an intimate and sophisticated ambience, Kayuputi’s interior dining room is perfectly modern with a mesmerizing backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The exquisite dinner will include his signature Silver Hill Duck and Childhood Memories of Peat.

An Exclusive Evening with Chef Andrew Walsh

Venue: Kayuputi Restaurant, 4th March 2023 at 07.00 PM

Prices: IDR 1,600,000 net per person / IDR 1,450,000 net per person (additional wine pairing)

For information and reservations: