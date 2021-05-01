May Day 2021: Demonstrations for THR and to Repeal Omnibus Law

Workers in Indonesia have taken to the streets to commemorate International Labour Day, or May Day.

The demands voiced this time vary, ranging from holiday allowances (THR) to asking the government to revoke Law Number 11 of 2020, otherwise known as the Job Creation Law or Omnibus Law.

The Labour Movement with the People (Gebrak) will demonstrate across 27 provinces. They are raising a number of demands, one of which is related to the relaxation of the THR payment obligations.

“Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr 2021, the Ministry of Manpower again issued a circular letter number M/6/HK.04/IV/2021, which is still problematic because it doesn’t provide a benchmark for the company’s financial inability,” notes Gebrak in a written statement.

Gebrak will also protest against the Job Creation Law which they say will trigger a wave of layoffs, and loosens of wage regulations during the pandemic, eliminating minimum wage increases, and encourages corruption of social assistance.

Separately, the Confederation of Indonesian Workers Unions (KSPI) will also demonstrate this May Day. They will also hold rallies in 27 provinces with up to 50,000 people.

Said Iqbal of KSPI said demonstrations during the COVID-19 pandemic would be carried out according to health protocols. KSPI requested demonstrators have rapid antigen tests, require the use of masks, and will adjust the distance during demonstrations.

KSPI will demonstrate in Jakarta with around 300 workers from Jabodetabek taking a long march from the Arjuna Wiwaha Statue.

“At the national level, the action will be centred at the Palace and the Constitutional Court Building,” he said.

