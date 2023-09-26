Mandalika’s Hotel Shortage During MotoGP

Mandalika often encounters challenges in accommodating the number of tourists, especially during international events such as MotoGP. Nevertheless, the growth of hotels remains notably inadequate.

Mandalika, situated in Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, was designated as a Special Economic Zone in 2017. In addition to its renown for its stunning natural attractions, Mandalika boasts a racing circuit and has been a regular host of the Indonesian MotoGP since 2022.

Being the venue for an international event that garners significant interest leads to a surge in tourists, particularly during the event itself. However, the region grapples with a substantial predicament—a shortage of housing or accommodations when tourist numbers soar.

Hariyadi Sukamdani, Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, also affirmed the scarcity of lodging options in Mandalika before each MotoGP event.

“The certain problem is the insufficient number of hotels here. The availability of rooms is exceedingly limited, constituting a genuine quandary for the local populace,” Sukamdani stated at the Sapta Pesona Building, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, on Monday, 25th September 2023.

He added, “There exists a direct correlation between supply and demand; therefore if the supply remains low while demand is high, prices will naturally increase.”

Sukamdani disclosed that presently, the occupancy rate in Mandalika consistently reaches full capacity, particularly from the second day prior to the MotoGP until the event’s conclusion.

“So, the primary issue stems from the shortage of available rooms in Mandalika. To a greater extent, this burden has been shifted onto homestay residents,” he remarked.

Despite the shortage of hotels since the previous MotoGP event, there have been no new hotels established in the Mandalika area.

“As far as I can recall, there hasn’t been a notable influx of new hotels. The most recent one is Pullman. Regarding new developments, I am uncertain, and it appears that there has been minimal progress,” Sukamdani noted.