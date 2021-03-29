Latest Domestic Travel Conditions Starts 1st April

The government has updated the conditions for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic by air, land, and sea.

Coordinator of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Expert Team Wiku Adisasmito said the latest terms are contained in the task force circular number 12 of 2021 to prevent and break the chain of transmission of COVID-19, which has the potential to increase through people travelling.

The previous circular, number 7 of 2021 is now superseded by these new measures.

“Here we have the latest travel provisions which will be effective starting 1st April, 2021,” said Wiku.

In the circular it states that the use of domestically produced, breath-based COVID-19 early detection tool, GeNose C19, will be expanded to all modes of transportation as an alternative health screening for domestic travellers.

Aside from that, the travel provisions are the same as before and still divided into two, namely for the purpose of travel to Bali, and Java and other parts of Indonesia.

The following are the domestic travel conditions that take effect from April 1, 2021:

Bali

Accepted testing for air travel:

– An RT-PCR result taken a maximum of 42 hours before departure

– An antigen test taken a maximum of 42 hours before departure – changed from 24 hours

– A GeNose airport test

Accepted testing for sea and land travel:

– An RT-PCR or antigen test taken a maximum of 42 hours before departure

– A GeNose test taken at the harbour or terminal

Java and the rest of Indonesia

Accepted testing for air travel:

– An RT-PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure

– An antigen test taken a maximum of 42 hours before departure

– A GeNose test at the airport

Accepted testing for sea travel:

– An RT-PCR or antigen test taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure

– A GeNose test at the harbour

Accepted testing for general land travel:

– An antigen or GeNose random test as requested by the Regional Covid-19 Task Force

Accepted testing for travelling by private vehicles by land:

– An RT-PCR or antigen test take a maximum of 72 hours before departure or a GeNose test taken in the rest area before departure

Accepted testing for intercity train travel:

– An RT-PCR or antigen test taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure or a GeNose test taken at the train station before departure

Accepted testing for sea crossings:

– An RT-PCR or antigen test taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure

– A GeNose test taken at the at the harbour before departure