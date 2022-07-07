Jabodetabek Returns to PPKM Level 1

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has again designated the areas of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) as level 1 under PPKM.

This is stated in the Instruction of the Home Affairs Minister number 35 of 2022 which was signed by Karnavian on 5th July 2022.

“The determination of the regional level as referred to in the first dictum is guided by the community transmission indicators on the adjustment indicators for public health efforts and social restrictions in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic determined by the Health Minister,” wrote Karnavian in the second dictum.

In the same policy, Karnavian explained that the determination of PPKM level 1 for Jabodetabek is valid until 1st August. This is a change from yesterday’s announcement that the same area was to be under PPKM level 2 for the same period.