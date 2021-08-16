PPKM Levels 2-4 Extended to 23rd August

The government has extended PPKM levels 2, 3, and 4 in Java and Bali until 23rd August 2021.

“This momentum must be maintained. At the direction of the President, PPKM levels 2 to 4 have been extended. There are eight additional regencies and cities entering level 3,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan through a press conference on the Presidential Secretariat on YouTube, Monday 16th August.

PPKM levels 2-4 have been implemented in a number of areas over the past four weeks.

During the extension of PPKM level 4 on 9th August, some sectors experienced looser restrictions. One of them has the government testing the opening of malls with a capacity of 25 percent and visitors presenting a vaccination certificate with a minimum of the first dose.

SOURCE: Presidential Secretariat Youtube