Indonesian Ministry of Manpower Addresses Protection of ASEAN Migrant Workers at Bali Conference

The Indonesian Ministry of Manpower took centre stage at the 12th ASEAN Labor Inspection Conference held in Nusa Dua, Bali, to deliberate on the crucial theme of “Employment Protection of Migrant Workers through Labor Inspection.”

The conference was attended by the participation of representatives from ASEAN member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Trade Union Council (ATUC), the ASEAN Confederation of Employers (ACE), the Alfa Project, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), International Association of Labor Inspection (IALI), and the International Labor Organisation (ILO).

Anwar Sanusi, the Secretary-General of the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower, highlighted the forum’s significance as a tangible demonstration of ASEAN’s commitment to safeguarding migrant workers through labour inspections.

Despite the regional commitment to protect ASEAN migrant workers, Sanusi acknowledged that real-world challenges persist, including issues such as forced labour and unpaid wages.

“This meeting is a genuine and practical step in translating our collective commitment to promoting and safeguarding the rights of migrant workers,” stated Sanusi.

Scheduled for 5th-6th December 2023, the conference will concentrate on in-depth discussions surrounding policies, the implementation of labour standards, and the monitoring challenges inherent in protecting and promoting the rights of migrant workers.

Sanusi underscored the critical role of labour inspection in ensuring the protection of migrant workers under the broader concept of employment. He expressed keen interest in further exploring this role, emphasising that effective labour inspection could mitigate recurring problems faced by migrant workers.

“This is interesting to study further because the role of labour inspection if carried out effectively, can reduce problems that still often arise in migrant worker problems,” said Sanusi.

During the conference, Sanusi also highlighted the numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance the protection agenda for migrant workers. He stressed the importance of information exchange regarding the role of labour inspection in overcoming challenges, not only within the ASEAN region but also extending to other parts of the world.