Foreigners with Fake PCR Letters Deported After Prison

Two foreigners who were found to have falsified PCR test results in Bali have now been deported by the Immigration Office Class II TPI Singaraja.

The deported pair are a woman named Olena Mukh from Ukraine and a man named D Mitrii Anokh from Russia.

Head of the Regional Office of the Law and Human Rights Ministry Bali Jamaruli Manihuruk said the two foreigners were deported on Saturday 30th October after serving their sentences at the Class II-B Karangasem Penitentiary.

They were sentenced to eight months in prison for violating article 268 paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1.

“With the intention of misleading the general authorities, the two used falsified certificates as if the letter was true,” explained Jamaruli.

The case of the two foreigners began in March 2021. They were arrested after getting off the ferry at Padangbai Harbor, Karangasem Regency, Bali, on Tuesday 2nd March at around 9am WITA. Both had arrived from West Nusa Tenggara.

When going through the checkpoint at the harbour, both of them showed PCR test results issued by a hospital in Badung Regency. When examining the letter, the officer found discrepancies between the time of issuance and the registration number of the certificate.

The officer contacted the hospital and received confirmation that they had never issued the letter. Finally, the duo was arrested and the case was passed to be handled by the Karangasem Police.

After serving eight months in the Class II-B Karangasem Prison, they were transferred to the Class II Immigration Office of TPI Singaraja on Friday 29th October at around 7am WITA.

Jamaruli explained that the two foreigners were deported on Saturday 30th October at around 9:05pm WIB. They were deported through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Turkish Airlines flight number TK57 and then on to Moscow, Russia and Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The deportation was a consequence of the two people committing immigration violations in accordance with article 75 paragraph 1 of law number 6 of 2011 concerning immigration. In addition, they had violated health protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is hoped that this immigration administrative action will be used as a concrete form of immigration law enforcement in the work area of ??the Law and Human Rights Ministry in Bali, especially the Class II Immigration Office of TPI Singaraja,” explained Jamaruli.