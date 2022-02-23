Bali Offers Two Quarantine Systems – Bubble and Non-Bubble

Bali is offering two choices of quarantine systems at hotels for foreign travellers visiting the Island of the Gods, confirmed Bali Deputy Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati, also known as Cok Ace.

“Foreign travellers can quarantine in quarantine hotels under the bubble and non-bubble systems,” he said at the Bali Regional People’s Representative Assembly Plenary Session in Denpasar on Monday 21st February.

Quarantine hotels with a bubble system allow guests to move outside their room but remain in the quarantined area.

“Thus, they can swim, learn to carve fruit, exercise, all while still paying attention to the implementation of health protocols,” he added.

The Bali tourism industry also is also offering hotels with a non-bubble system, where foreign tourists spend quarantine only in their rooms.

“Currently, Bali has 65 quarantine hotels and 27 of them are quarantine hotels with a bubble system. This provides options for foreign travellers,” said Cok Ace.

He also revealed that hotel rates with quarantine the bubble and non-bubble systems are different. However, it is not yet certain what the tariff range will be.

“The rate will definitely be different. If the bubble gives tourists more flexibility, they can use hotel facilities, swim, and use the gym so, of course, the hotel provides more services,” he said.

The Bali Provincial Government in issuing recommendations for bubble and non-bubble quarantine hotels, assisted by a verification team from the Denpasar Class 1 Port Health Office and PHRI Bali. The Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force is also working with the government, vertical agencies, and tourism stakeholders to educate about the use of the PeduliLindungi application in tourism facilities.

