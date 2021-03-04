Two Foreigners Arrested for Forged Swab Test Certificates

The Karangasem Port Police have arrested two foreigners in the Padang Bai Port Area, in Karangasem, Bali.

Karangasem Police Chief, AKBP Ni Nyoman Suartini, confirmed that the two foreigners were taken into custody because they forged their PCR swab test certificates. The forgeries were used to enter Bali from Nusa Tenggara.

The arrests began when officers examined the entrance to Padang Bai where the foreigners submitted a certificate issued by Siloam Hospital in Denpasar. However, the test certificates were declared fake after officers checked the details.

An interrogation was carried out in which the two foreigners claimed to have received the letters from a person at a food stall in Lombok. This person was immediately taken to the Padang Bai Port Area Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The officer also contacted the hospital in question, who further clarified that the certificates were not issued by them and no tests were carried out by the pair there.

“Because it was proven, the people concerned were automatically detained for further examination,” said Suartini, an officer from Ketewel.

The Karangasem Police also arrested three people who faked antigen rapid test certificates on 16th February 2021 while crossing from Padang Bai Port to Lembar Harbour.