Henry’s Steakhouse Unveils “From Grill to Greatness”

Henry’s Steakhouse is delighted to announce ‘From Grill to Greatness’, an exclusive event that marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate the dining experience.

Join Henry’s Steakhouse on Friday, 28th of June 2024 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM as they unveil their new name, reveal their enhanced menu, and launch their Kitchen Bar. This extraordinary evening is designed to dazzle and delight with a captivating mix of entertainment including elegant tango performances, an exhilarating fire dance, and a live DJ set to keep the energy high. The event welcomes media, business partner influencers, sponsors, and both internal and external guests to ensure a vibrant and diverse gathering.

At Henry’s Steakhouse, their commitment to providing an unrivalled dining experience is at the heart of everything they do. The steakhouse’s new Kitchen Bar epitomises this commitment, allowing guests to witness culinary artistry first-hand. Imagine skilled chefs preparing your meal with precision and flair, right in front of your eyes, and then personally serving you their culinary masterpieces. This innovative approach not only enhances the dining experience but also fosters a unique connection between guests and the culinary team.

Henry’s Steakhouse’s new menu reflects their unwavering commitment to quality, with more premium meats than ever before. They invite you to indulge in Pairing Dinner options, which showcase the finest in culinary craftsmanship. Their regular Pairing Dinner, starting at Rp435,000 net per person, features Australian Dry-Aged Beef paired with Two Island Cabernet Merlot. For those seeking a more opulent experience, their Premium Pairing Dinner, from Rp1,820,000 net per person, offers Australian Wagyu Dry-Aged Beef paired with Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile.

To add to the excitement, the evening will feature an exciting bartender battle between Wahyu Wiratha, mixologist of Henry’s Steakhouse, and Borty Jessika, beverage specialist of Bali Boozy. Guests will be able to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails starting at Rp100,000 net per glass while cheering on their favourite mixologist.

“This event marks a new chapter for Henry’s Steakhouse. We’re incredibly proud of our new offerings and the improvements we’ve made to deliver an exceptional dining experience. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every detail is perfect, and we cannot wait to share this special evening with our guests. Our aim is to create unforgettable memories and establish Henry’s as the destination for the best dry-aged steak in Kuta,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of Aryaduta Bali.

“From Grill to Greatness is not just an event; it’s a celebration of our relentless pursuit of culinary perfection and our heartfelt commitment to bringing the very best to our guests. Join us for an evening of exceptional dining, captivating entertainment, and unforgettable moments.”

