Etihad Airways Unveils Non-Stop Flights to Bali

Etihad Airways is set to make waves in the travel world by introducing non-stop flights to the captivating island of Bali.

Starting from April 23, 2024, the airline will operate flights four times a week, seamlessly connecting passengers from various corners of its expansive global network to the tropical paradise.

Designed with convenience in mind, these flights are strategically scheduled to sync with connecting flights, ensuring that guests touch down at Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) in Bali refreshed and ready to embark on their resort experiences.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, expressed excitement about this milestone, highlighting the airline’s commitment to meeting customer needs. He stated, “Our inaugural flights to Bali align with our dynamic Summer 24 schedule, showcasing our dedication to expanding our network in response to the evolving travel preferences of our customers. Bali, with its enchanting landscapes, rich culture, and dreamlike beaches, is the epitome of a tropical escape. From emerald-green rice terraces to pristine white sands, the island seamlessly blends beauty with tradition, providing a captivating retreat for those seeking both tranquility and adventure.”

The flight timings have been thoughtfully arranged, allowing guests, particularly those travelling from Europe and North America, to consider a stopover in Abu Dhabi. This option enables visitors to experience the renowned hospitality and attractions of the UAE’s capital before continuing their journey to Bali.

Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, known for its state-of-the-art amenities and award-winning service, will be the aircraft of choice for these flights. The airline aims to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience throughout the year, maintaining its commitment to providing top-notch service.

Flights to Bali will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the following schedule:

From Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Bali (DPS):

Flight Number: EY 476

Frequency: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays

Departure Time: 22:25

Arrival Time: 11:35

From Bali (DPS) to Abu Dhabi (AUH):

Flight Number: EY 477

Frequency: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Departure Time: 18:45

Arrival Time: 23:45

This new route promises to open up exciting possibilities for travellers, offering a seamless and enjoyable journey to the enchanting island of Bali.