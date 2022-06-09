Japanese Corruption Fugitive Arrested in Lampung

A foreigner from Japan, who is a fugitive in a COVID-19 fund corruption case in Japan, has been arrested at a hiding place in the Lampung Province region.

The Japanese foreigner named Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was arrested by the Bandar Lampung Immigration Office along with the local police in the Kalirejo District, Central Lampung Regency, Lampung on Tuesday night, 7th June 2022, at around 10:30pm WIB.

Taniguchi was arrested after the Japanese immigration authorities revoked his passport. Based on this information, after being successfully secured, Taniguchi was taken to the Kalirejo Police, Central Lampung Regency for initial investigations.

A source at the Class 1 Immigration Office in Bandar Lampung, who wanted to be kept anonymous, confirmed the arrest of the foreigner from Japan.

“Yes, that’s right, he was arrested last night in the Kalirejo Region, Central Lampung Regency, and immediately taken to the Director General of Immigration on orders from the centre,” he said of the fugitive.

Meanwhile, Head of Public Relations of the Lampung Police, Chief Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Arsyad when contacted by Berita Satu, has not responded.