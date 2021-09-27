Holidays and Red Dates in 2022 Confirmed

The red dates and national holidays for 2022 have been officially set, according to the joint decree (SKB) of three ministers concerning national holidays and joint leave in 2022.
According to the decree, 15 holidays and red dates have been decided, while joint leave for next year has not been decided, taking into account the uncertain conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are holidays and red dates for 2022 that have been confirmed by the government.
- 1st January: New Year 2022
- 1st February: Chinese New Year 2573
- 28th February: Isra Miraj Prophet Muhammad SAW
- 3rd March: Holy Day of Silence Saka New Year 1944
- 15th April: Good Friday
- 1st May: International Labour Day
- 2-3rd May: Eid Al-Fitr
- 16th May: Vesak Day 2566 BE
- 26th May: Ascension of Jesus Christ
- 1st June: Pancasila Day
- 9th July: Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri
- 30th July: Islamic New Year 1444 Hijri
- 17th August: Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia
- 8th October: Birthday of the Prophet Muhammad
- 25th December: Christmas Day