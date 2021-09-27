Holidays and Red Dates in 2022 Confirmed

The red dates and national holidays for 2022 have been officially set, according to the joint decree (SKB) of three ministers concerning national holidays and joint leave in 2022.

According to the decree, 15 holidays and red dates have been decided, while joint leave for next year has not been decided, taking into account the uncertain conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are holidays and red dates for 2022 that have been confirmed by the government.

1 st January: New Year 2022

January: New Year 2022 1 st February: Chinese New Year 2573

February: Chinese New Year 2573 28 th February: Isra Miraj Prophet Muhammad SAW

February: Isra Miraj Prophet Muhammad SAW 3 rd March: Holy Day of Silence Saka New Year 1944

March: Holy Day of Silence Saka New Year 1944 15 th April: Good Friday

April: Good Friday 1 st May: International Labour Day

May: International Labour Day 2-3 rd May: Eid Al-Fitr

May: Eid Al-Fitr 16 th May: Vesak Day 2566 BE

May: Vesak Day 2566 BE 26 th May: Ascension of Jesus Christ

May: Ascension of Jesus Christ 1 st June: Pancasila Day

June: Pancasila Day 9 th July: Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri

July: Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijri 30 th July: Islamic New Year 1444 Hijri

July: Islamic New Year 1444 Hijri 17 th August: Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia

August: Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia 8 th October: Birthday of the Prophet Muhammad

October: Birthday of the Prophet Muhammad 25th December: Christmas Day