Foreigner Caught Trafficking Indonesian Citizens

The National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency has arrested an Iraqi national named Ismael Ibrahim Khaleel, on suspicion of human trafficking.

The agency’s Crime Director Andi Rian Djajadi said Ismael lured potential victims by offering jobs as labourers.

“Ismael does not work alone. He is aided by Lies Herlinawati, an Indonesian citizen,” said Andi.

Andi explained, in the commission of the crime, Ismael played the role of a person who would prepare the departure tickets for the victims to Turkey. He offered temporary living quarters to accommodate the victims in Indonesia before departure.

“He was communicating with agents abroad and delivering them to Soekarno-Hatta Airport,” said Andi.

As for Lies, she communicated with sponsors, named by police as Andi and Isma, who are now fugitives. In addition, Lies received money from agents overseas and then shared the money with Andi and Isma.

Currently, investigators are still conducting intensive examinations into Ismael and Lies to understand if there were other parties involved in the activities. The two of them will also be detained at the Police Criminal Investigation Detention Centre.

“And for the suspect Ismael, we will also coordinate with the Iraqi embassy,” said Andi.

For their actions, the two suspects were charged under article 4 of law number 21 of 2007 concerning the crime of trafficking in persons with a maximum of 15 years imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of Rp600 million.