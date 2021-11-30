Complete PPKM Level 2 Regulations in Jakarta 30 November-13 December

DKI Jakarta is once again under PPKM level 2 from 30th November to 13th December 2021.

This is in accordance with the regulation from the Home Affairs Minister number 63 of 2021 concerning the enforcement of PPKM ln Java and Bali.

The following are a number of PPKM level 2 regulations that will take effect in Jakarta:

Limited face-to-face learning is to be implemented with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, except for special schools (SLB) where face-to-face activities can be carried out with a capacity of 62-100 percent.

Non-essential sectors are allowed to have workers in the office with a capacity of 50 percent.

Critical sectors can operate at 100 percent.

The essential sector must operate WFO with a maximum capacity of 75 percent for public services and 50 percent for office administration services.

Non-quarantine handling hotels will have a maximum capacity of 50 percent, children under 12 years old must show a negative antigen test result.

Supermarkets, traditional markets, and grocery stores selling daily necessities can operate until 9pm local time with a capacity of 75 percent of capacity.

People’s markets that sell non-daily necessities can operate at a maximum capacity of 75 percent and operating hours are until 6pm local time.

Street vendors, voucher agents or outlets, barbershops, salons, laundries, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washers, and other similar stalls are allowed to open until 9pm.

Eating and drinking activities in public places are allowed to operate until 9pm with a maximum capacity of 50 percent and a maximum meal time limit of 60 minutes.

Restaurants and cafes with operating hours starting at night can operate at 6pm-12am with a 50 percent capacity and a maximum meal time of 60 minutes.

Activities at shopping malls and trade centres are open with a maximum capacity of 50 percent until 9pm local time.

Cinemas can operate with a maximum capacity of 70 percent, children under 12 years old are allowed to enter.

Places of worship can operate with a maximum capacity of 75 percent.

Public facilities such as public areas, public parks, public tourist attractions, and other public areas are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 25 percent.

Art, culture, sports, and social activities including locations of arts, culture, sports facilities, and social activities that can cause crowds are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Fitness centres are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Public transportation such as mass transportation and conventional and online taxis, and rental vehicles can operate at 100 percent.

Wedding receptions can be held at a maximum of 50 percent of the room’s capacity and meals cannot be provided on-site.

DKI Jakarta initially dropped to PPKM level 1 on 3rd November 2021. A number of easing measures have also taken effect. However, the status of the area related to the handling of COVID-19 only lasted for 27 days.

The decline in the status of PPKM is linked to the development of cases in the capital city. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan acknowledged that there was an increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Based on the results of the government’s assessment in the last two weeks, there were additional 23 regencies and cities that were included in the level 2 category.