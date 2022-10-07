British School Jakarta Class of 2022 Achieves Outstanding Result and Gains Admission to World’s Top Universities

British School Jakarta (BSJ) is pleased to announce that its Year 13 Graduating class of 2022 has achieved outstanding final results for their IB qualification this year.

With an average point score of 36.1, BSJ students have scored well above the global average of 31.9. These fantastic achievements are in the context of two and a half years of global educational disruption.

BSJ Principal David Butcher said, “Congratulations, Class of 2022. Our students have once again proved their capability to succeed in one of the most competitive examinations in the world. As our graduates prepare to leave to start the next stage of their educational journeys in a wide array of international universities, we wish them all the very best.”

“A large majority of our students have secured the grades to access their first or second choice of university. They will move on to a wide array of prestigious universities and competitive courses in the UK, the US and other parts of the world,” added Deborah Economou, BSJ Head of Secondary

Below are some of the key statistics from this year’s results:

On average, our students achieved an impressive 36.1 points.

These results are well above the international average global average of 31.9

27% of the cohort achieved over 40 points, a remarkable result!

One of our students has attained a perfect score of 45.

University Destinations

BSJ’s Year 13 students will attend many top universities worldwide due to these excellent IB results, and the quality of their applications supported by experienced University Counsellors. Our students will go to universities with outstanding global reputations, located in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, to name a few.

In the UK, our students received offers from highly ranked global universities such as the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, King’s College London, London School of Economics, University College London and many others.

Furthermore, world-leading universities in the US have extended offers to our students, such as Brown, Colombia, Dartmouth, Northwestern, Princeton University, Rhode Island School of Design, UC Berkeley, UC LA, University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Washington.

Our students have also received great offers from other worldwide destinations, such as from the University of Wageningen (the Netherlands), the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia (Canada), the University of Melbourne (Australia) and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology/HKUST (Hong Kong).

About British School Jakarta

British School Jakarta (BSJ) is an independent collaborative education unit school (SPK) managed by the British School Jakarta Foundation (previously known as The British International School Foundation), founded under the auspices of the British Embassy Jakarta in 1974. In 1994, it moved to Bintaro; a 44-acre site that has been constructed to provide a world-class education in terms of bespoke teaching and learning in the classroom and facilities that include a 750-seat theatre, sports, musical, and language centres. The school offers children aged 3 to 18 the best education with a strong international perspective. Founded primarily to teach British and Commonwealth nationals, it serves a diverse community of approximately 1,360 students.

BSJ’s academic curriculum is driven by inquiry and knowledge. BSJ Primary curriculum has International Primary Curriculum (IPC) and components of the English National Curriculum (ENC), moving into the IB MYP, I/GCSE, and IB DP or IB CP. BSJ is a member of The Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC) overseas school, an Apple Distinguished School, a member of the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA), and accredited by the Council of International School (CIS)/Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). BSJ also works closely with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and their Compassionate Systems wellbeing programme.

For more information about BSJ please visit https://www.bsj.sch.id