Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport Adds Flights to Thailand

I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport continues to expand international connectivity by increasing the frequency of flights from Bali to Thailand.

Thai Lion Air has officially launched its Bangkok (Don Muang)–Bali route, complementing the services previously operated by Batik Air, Indonesia AirAsia, and Thai AirAsia. In addition to Don Muang, Ngurah Rai Airport also serves the Bangkok route via Suvarnabhumi Airport, operated by Thai Airways.

General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, welcomed the operation of this new route. According to him, the presence of Thai Lion Air provides an alternative flight option for passengers and has the potential to increase the number of foreign tourists from Thailand to Bali.

“The Don Muang route is quite competitive because it was previously served by three airlines. However, based on the load factor performance in the first two months of this year, which reached more than 70%, we are optimistic that the presence of Thai Lion Air will further encourage tourist visits and strengthen relations between Indonesia and Thailand,” said Shahab in a press statement on Friday, the 4th of April.

Thai Lion Air will serve Bali (DPS)–Bangkok (DMK) flights four times a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Starting from the 10th of April, the flight frequency will increase to daily service, totalling seven flights per week. With the addition of this international route, Ngurah Rai Airport has added four international routes throughout March—namely Perth, Darwin, Jeddah via Singapore, and Don Muang.

Meanwhile, additional domestic flights have been introduced to Palangkaraya and Manado.

“Congratulations to Thai Lion Air on the opening of this new route. Hopefully, this service will run smoothly and consistently. We hope that the presence of this route will provide more convenience and flexibility for passengers in planning their trips to Bali Island,” added Shahab.

Meanwhile, the hustle and bustle of airplane passengers eight days after Eid al-Fitr 2025 was still visible at Ngurah Rai Airport, although the return flow has begun to slow down. On the 7th of March, the number of passengers passing through the airport was recorded at 73,563. Approximately a month later, on the 8th of April, the number was projected to be only 58,969.