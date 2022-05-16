Bali Spirit Festival Commencing Again 

Bali Spirit Festival 2022, one of the five biggest yoga festivals in the world according to Antara News, will be held again in Ubud, Bali after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yoga festival, which will be held between 19th and 22nd May, will feature many different workshops such as yoga classes, health seminars, sound healing, and meditation to musical performances from world-class teachers, artists, healers, innovative thinkers and musicians from around the world. Guests include The Human Project (America), Jungle Kitchen (France), Gamelan Kriyasthaguna (Bali), Yudilele (Jakarta), and many more.

According to the media manager of Bali Spirit Festival 2022, Noviana Kusumawardhani, Bali Spirit Festival was chosen by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry in the selection of the Top 10 Kharisma Events of the Archipelago this year.

“This festival was chosen to awaken the potential in each individual that leads to positive change in ourselves, our homes, our communities, and the whole world,” she said during a press conference on Saturday 14th May 2022.

The previous Bali Spirit Festivals have been attended by thousands of participants from Indonesia and abroad.

“The last Bali Spirit Festival was held in 2019; there were around 2,300 people participating from 60 countries around the world. Based on the data we collected, from 2014 to 2019, Bali Spirit Festival contributed US$10 million to the local economy, which is quite a fantastic amount,” concluded Kusumawardhani. See the 2022 Festival Schedule here.