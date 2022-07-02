Jokowi Officially Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived at the Kremlin on Thursday 30th June and immediately held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.

During the meeting, President Jokowi said that he had conveyed a message from Zelensky to Putin. Jokowi asked for dialogue to begin so that Ukraine and Russia can immediately resolve the problems between the two countries.

Although the current situation is still very difficult, Jokowi assured that a peaceful settlement is important to continue to be put forward. In addition, he said dialogue must also be kept open.

“As I said in Kyiv, although the current situation is still very difficult, I still say that a peaceful settlement is important, to continue to be put forward and spaces for dialogue can continue to be opened,” Jokowi said at a press conference in Russia.

In a meeting with President Putin, Jokowi also emphasised the problem of disrupting the supply chain of food and fertilisers, which could affect millions of people around the world. This is especially true in developing countries; the war between Russia and Ukraine triggered crises in various parts of the world.

Furthermore, Jokowi stated that he was ready to be a communication bridge between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin so that the two sides can achieve peace.

“I have conveyed President Zelensky’s message to President Putin. I convey my readiness to become a communication bridge between the two leaders,” he said.

Jokowi became the first Asian leader to visit Ukraine and Russia to meet the leaders of the two countries after a military invasion in February 2022.