Bali Quarantine Hotels Updated January 2022

The Bali Provincial Tourism Office has shared a list of quarantine hotels for overseas travellers to conduct their mandatory quarantine in Bali.

Previously, the Bali Province COVID-19 Task Force provided details of 55 hotels to be used for quarantine for travellers from overseas in Bali. This is stipulated in the letter of the Head of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office, number SR.03.04/1/2177/2021 dated 14th October 2021 with the subject of “Application for Determination of Quarantine Hotels for Travellers from Overseas in Bali Province”.

Based on the Bali Provincial Tourism Office’s website, an additional five hotels have been added to the list. More hotels could be added in due course.

Below are the quarantine hotels to refer to in Bali as of January 2022:

Badung Regency, Nusa Dua Area

Grand Hyatt Bali Melia Bali Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & SPA The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort SOL by Melia Benoa Bali Conrad Bali Hotel Merusaka The Mulia Resort and Villa The Ritz-Carlton Bali Hilton Bali Resort Nusa Dua Ibis Benoa Novotel Bali Nusa Dua – Hotel & Residences Mercure Bali Nusa Dua Amarterra Villas Bali Nusa Dua, Mgallery Hotel Collection Four Season Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay Movenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali Bvlgari Resort Bali Ayana Resort Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & SPA Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana

Denpasar Regency, Sanur Area

Sudamala Sanur Hyatt Regency Bali Griya Santrian A Beach Resort & Spa Taksu Sanur Hotel Tandjung Sari Swiss-belresort Watu Jimbar – Sanur Prime Plaza Suites Sanur Maison Aurelia Sanur, by Preference Maya Sanur Resort & Spa

Gianyar Regency, Ubud Area

Maya Ubud Resort & Spa The Ubud Village Resort & Spa at Nyuh Kuning The Ubud Village Hotel at Monkey Forest The Royal Pita Maha Komaneka At Rasa Sayang The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Tanah Gajah, A Resort by Hadiprana Plataran Ubud Hotel & Spa

Badung Regency, Kuta Area