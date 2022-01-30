Monday, 31 January 2022

Indonesia Expat
Bali Quarantine Hotels Updated January 2022

by Indonesia Expat
The Bali Provincial Tourism Office has shared a list of quarantine hotels for overseas travellers to conduct their mandatory quarantine in Bali. 

Previously, the Bali Province COVID-19 Task Force provided details of 55 hotels to be used for quarantine for travellers from overseas in Bali. This is stipulated in the letter of the Head of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office, number SR.03.04/1/2177/2021 dated 14th October 2021 with the subject of “Application for Determination of Quarantine Hotels for Travellers from Overseas in Bali Province”.

Based on the Bali Provincial Tourism Office’s website, an additional five hotels have been added to the list. More hotels could be added in due course.

Below are the quarantine hotels to refer to in Bali as of January 2022:

Badung Regency, Nusa Dua Area
  1. Grand Hyatt Bali
  2. Melia Bali
  3. Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & SPA
  4. The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali
  5. Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
  6. Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort
  7. SOL by Melia Benoa Bali
  8. Conrad Bali
  9. Hotel Merusaka
  10. The Mulia Resort and Villa
  11. The Ritz-Carlton Bali
  12. Hilton Bali Resort Nusa Dua
  13. Ibis Benoa
  14. Novotel Bali Nusa Dua – Hotel & Residences
  15. Mercure Bali Nusa Dua
  16. Amarterra Villas Bali Nusa Dua, Mgallery Hotel Collection
  17. Four Season Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
  18. Movenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali
  19. Bvlgari Resort Bali
  20. Ayana Resort
  21. Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & SPA
  22. Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana
Denpasar Regency, Sanur Area
  1. Sudamala Sanur
  2. Hyatt Regency Bali
  3. Griya Santrian A Beach Resort & Spa 
  4. Taksu Sanur Hotel
  5. Tandjung Sari
  6. Swiss-belresort Watu Jimbar – Sanur
  7. Prime Plaza Suites Sanur
  8. Maison Aurelia Sanur, by Preference
  9. Maya Sanur Resort & Spa
Gianyar Regency, Ubud Area
  1. Maya Ubud Resort & Spa
  2. The Ubud Village Resort & Spa at Nyuh Kuning
  3. The Ubud Village Hotel at Monkey Forest
  4. The Royal Pita Maha
  5. Komaneka At Rasa Sayang
  6. The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali
  7. Tanah Gajah, A  Resort by Hadiprana
  8. Plataran Ubud Hotel & Spa
Badung Regency, Kuta Area
  1. Ramayana Suites & Resort
  2. Mercure Kuta Beach
  3. The 101 Bali Fontana
  4. Harper Kuta Bali
  5. Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport
  6. Fairfields by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road
  7. Bali Dynasty Resort
  8. .Swiss-BelHotel Tuban, Kuta
  9. Aston Kuta Hotel & Residence
  10. Novotel Bandara Ngurah Rai
  11. Ramada by Wyndham Bali
  12. Grand Istana Rama
  13. Harris Hotel Tuban
  14. Infinity 8 Bali
  15. Mercure Bali Legian
  16. Royal Tulip Springhill Resort Jimbaran Bali
  17. Sheraton Bali Kuta
  18. Viceroy Bali
  19. The Payogan Villa Resort and Spa
  20. Kajane Mua Private Villas and Mansion
  21. Stala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali by Marriott International

