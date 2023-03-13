Bali Governor to Prohibit Foreign Tourists from Renting Motorbikes

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster has announced his intention to prohibit foreign tourists from renting motorbikes. The ban will be legalised in the form of a regional regulation (Perda).

“There is already a Bali Governor’s regulation (Pergub) regarding the management of Bali tourism,” said Koster, during a press conference, at the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights Office on Sunday, 12th March 2023.

“The tourists will have to travel by using cars from travel agents. They are not allowed to use motorbikes or any vehicles that are not from a travel agent,” he added.

He also said that under this regulation, foreign tourists could no longer borrow or rent motorbikes and this would be implemented this year.

“Borrowing or renting motorbikes is no longer allowed. This will be implemented starting in 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also referred to illegal jobs and crimes committed by foreigners in Bali. His party emphasised that the provincial government of Bali has prohibited all types of business carried out by foreign tourists in Bali.

“Regarding the current crimes, we prohibit foreigners from running any type of business. Moreover, their visa is not for work but for tourism, it is not permissible to carry out business activities in Bali,” said Koster.

In addition to traffic violations, the Head of the Bali Regional Police Inspector General of Police Putu Jayan Danu Putra also said that there were foreigners involved in other criminal cases.

“According to our records, there have been 19 foreigners who have been criminally processed from various existing cases, whether it is general crimes or those related to narcotics,” explained the Bali Police Chief.

Putra said that the Bali Regional Police had taken firm action against foreigners who violated traffic laws. In addition, the Bali Regional Police have provided education to rental owners who rent out their vehicles to foreigners.

“We provide education to rental vehicles that will be rented out to foreigners to always comply with existing traffic rules,” said the Bali Police Chief.

On the other hand, the Bali Motorbike Rental Association (PRM) objected to the governor’s policy that would prohibit foreign tourists from renting motorbikes in Bali.

PRM Bali chairman Dedek Warjana noted that the policy of prohibiting foreign tourists from renting motorbikes in Bali needed to be more timely. According to him, this policy will kill local businesses.

“This regulation should be tightened. Foreigners imitate the habits of local residents. Therefore, if there are foreigners or local residents who break the traffic law it is mandatory to take action,” Warjana told detikBali on Sunday, 12th March 2023.

Therefore, he revealed that PRM Bali and other rental organisations in Bali would meet to discuss this issue. They demanded that the governor evaluate the planned regulations prohibiting foreign tourists from renting motorbikes in Bali.