Australian Found Dead in Batam Apartment from COVID-19

An Australian man named Andrew Watterson has been found dead in his apartment on 4th February, according to Head of Lubuk Baja Police Commissioner Arya Tessa Brahmana.

At 59-years-old, Andrew was known to have been suffering from an illness that caused his death. It has recently been confirmed that he had COVID-19.

Arya announced that the Australian man had indeed caught the virus, based on positive swab test results released on Tuesday 9th February.

The deceased is currently in the morgue at the Bhayangkara Regional Police Hospital and will soon be cremated.

