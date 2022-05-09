American Slips and Dies on Mount Batur 

Robert Evans, an American tourist, has died after falling during a descent from a climb on Mount Batur.

Evans is thought to have fallen from a height of about 15 metres and is presumed dead after slipping and falling off the edge of a cliff. The location of the incident is classified as steep because it is a mountain slope.

At the time of the incident, Robert had just reached the top. He made the climb with four companions, as well as a guide.

Based on information, the five climbers climbed to the top at around 3:30am local Bali time/WITA and came down at around 7:30pm after reaching the summit but somehow, the 70-year-old man suddenly fell, causing his immediate demise.

Head of the District Police of Kintamani Benyamin Nikijuluw confirmed that the American man died when he fell on Mount Batur. The police have also checked the identity of the man.

“It happened in the morning while climbing. We will provide further information later,” said Nikijuluw.

During the trip to the top, there were no obstacles experienced by the tourists. When the information about him was received, the guides came to the scene.

There were about 200 guides who helped with the evacuation process. After being found dead, his body was immediately evacuated to be rushed to Bangli Hospital.

From the results of a medical examination, this American foreigner suffered a broken neck, wounds on his right and left knees, and enlarged pupils.

“After the autopsy, the body will be handed over to his family through the American Consulate in Bali,” concluded Nikijuluw.

Also Read Immigration Confiscate Canadian’s Passport for Dancing Naked on Mount Batur