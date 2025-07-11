Top 10 Beach Clubs in Bali with Direct Beach Access

If you’re dreaming of sun, sand, and the kind of beach day where your toes never leave the shoreline, Bali is the right place for you.

These beach clubs blur the line between poolside luxury and oceanfront living; think smooth transitions from your sunbed to the sea, cocktails in hand, and nothing but waves ahead. With everything from chic cliffside spots to laid-back lounges where the surf soundtrack never stops, these coastal gems are built for those who want the beach to be more than just a backdrop. Here are the top ten beach clubs in Bali where the shoreline is part of the ultimate experience.

Tropical Temptation Beach Club

Sitting atop the dramatic cliffs of Melasti Beach, Tropical Temptation delivers a striking blend of luxury and natural beauty. With its tiered infinity pools, bamboo architecture, and sweeping ocean views, the venue offers an elevated beach club experience that feels both indulgent and laid-back. Guests can unwind in VIP cabanas, sip signature cocktails, or enjoy international bites as the DJ keeps the tempo just right. The direct beach access and dramatic cliffside backdrop make it a favourite for sun-chasers, event-goers, and anyone seeking a glamorous day out by the sea.

Address: Jl. Melasti Beach 88, Ungasan, Badung

Contact: +62 812 3776 3903

Instagram: @tropicaltemptation

Sundays Beach Club

Beneath Uluwatu’s cliffs is a serene beachfront escape with turquoise waters and powdery sand at your feet. Accessible by inclinator, this tucked-away spot invites you to snorkel, kayak, or simply bask in a beanbag by the shore. With a casual menu, breezy cocktails, and sunset bonfires, Sundays offer a more relaxed take on the Bali beach club experience.

Address: Jalan Pantai Selatan Gau, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

Contact: +62 821 4405 7406

Instagram: @sundaysbeachclub

Karma Beach

Bringing upscale energy to Bali’s southern coast, Karma Beach offers direct beach access with a backdrop of white sand and turquoise water. The club blends chic design with natural beauty; think bamboo cabanas, oceanfront dining, and loungers positioned for sunset views. With a focus on Mediterranean flavours and curated DJ sets, it’s a go-to for beach lovers who want something a little more elevated than the typical seaside scene.

Address: Karma Kandara, Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

Contact: +62 811 3820 3360

Instagram: @karmabeachclubs @karma.kandara.bali

La Brisa

La Brisa delivers a bohemian escape right on Echo Beach, blending Balinese soul with oceanfront cool. Built almost entirely from reclaimed wood, its rustic-chic setting is matched by a laid-back vibe, artisan cocktails, and locally sourced bites. For lounging under swaying palms or catching the sunset to a DJ set, La Brisa captures that effortlessly stylish side of Bali that keeps people coming back.

Address: Jalan Pantai Berawa No. 88, Tibubeneng, Badung, Bali

Contact: +62 361 3007 222

Instagram: @labrisabali

Atlas Beach Club

Claiming the title of Asia’s largest beach club, Atlas Beach Club is a spectacle of scale and energy on Berawa’s beachfront. It features sprawling pools, live DJs, fire shows, and multiple dining zones: from Japanese bites to fusion bar food. Whether you’re in the mood to lounge in a cabana, dance poolside, or explore a mini shopping strip, Atlas delivers a full-blown beachside festival experience every day of the week.

Address: Jalan Pantai Berawa No. 88, Tibubeneng, Badung, Bali

Contact: +62 361 3007 222

Instagram: @atlasbeachclub

Palmilla Bali

Another Melasti stunner, Palmilla Bali feels like a secret oasis. The vibe here is all about relaxed luxury, with cabanas weaving into the cliffside, a crystal-clear pool lounging right on the sand, and a menu that balances fresh seafood with tropical cocktails. Live music drifts in from time to time, and the design whispers coastal elegance without ever trying too hard.

Address: Ungasan, South Kuta, Badung

Contact: +62 812 8809 0919

Instagram: @palmillabali

FINNS Beach Club

Sprawling and splashy along Berawa Beach, FINNS Beach Club serves up a full beachfront spectacle and sleek bamboo architecture, styled for maximum vibes and panoramic sunset views. With four pools, nine bars, and six restaurants ranging from sushi to tapas, it’s tailored for guests. DJs spinning daily and ocean views from every angle, it’s a go-to for those who want energy, variety, and a classic beach club vibe in one spot.

Address: Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Canggu, Badung, Bali

Contact: +62 361 8446327

Instagram: @finnsbeachclub

Azul Beach Club

Azul Beach Club brings a touch of breezy sophistication to Legian with its striking bamboo structure and prime oceanfront location. The adults-only infinity pool, rooftop bar, and tiki-style cocktails make it a laid-back yet stylish spot to spend the day. With a menu spanning local favourites and international bites, plus front-row views of the beach, Azul blends comfort, style, and a relaxed island vibe.

Address: Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Canggu, Badung, Bali

Contact: +62 361 8446327

Instagram: @azulbeachclub

White Rock Beach Club

Tucked beneath the towering limestone cliffs of Melasti Beach, White Rock Beach Club combines dramatic oceanfront views with sleek, modern design. Lounge on oversized daybeds, dip into the stunning infinity pool, and enjoy everything from seafood platters to crafted cocktails. With live music and beachfront fireworks on special nights, this beach club offers a luxe, all-day party vibe with uninterrupted coastal beauty.

Address: Melasti Beach, Ungasan

Contact: +62 812 3000 3001

Instagram: @whiterockbeachclub

Potato Head Beach Club

A design-forward icon in Bali’s beach club scene, Potato Head pairs its oceanfront infinity pool with curated cocktails, art installations, and one of the island’s most recognisable façades. Located right on Seminyak Beach, it’s as much a cultural hub as it is a place to sip and swim. From laid-back afternoons to high-energy nights with world-class DJs, this beachfront venue delivers a complete sensory experience.