10 Must-Visit Day Clubs in Bali

Bali isn’t just a paradise for beach lovers and sunset chasers—it’s also home to some of the most vibrant and stylish day clubs in the world.

From beachfront oases with infinity pools to jungle hideaways pulsing with music and tropical cocktails, these day clubs offer the perfect blend of relaxation and revelry. Whether you’re lounging with a mojito under the sun, diving into a poolside party, or catching golden hour vibes with world-class DJs, Bali’s day clubs promise unforgettable experiences from day to dusk.

The Jungle Club Ubud

In the lush greenery of Southern Ubud, The Jungle Club offers a unique blend of luxury and nature, making it a standout destination. Spanning two hectares, the venue features diverse spaces like the Jungle Deck, Boho Cave, and a three-level riverside pool, each designed to provide a distinct experience. Guests can indulge in gourmet dining at the Bambu Restaurant, enjoy live DJ performances on weekends, and participate in vibrant events like the weekly Live Parade every Friday night, featuring musical performances and captivating shows.

Address: Jl. Jaga Raga No.8A, Ubud

Contact: +62 812 2220 1688

Instagram: @jungleclububud

Kabana by K-Club Ubud

Kabana is where island sophistication meets jungle wild. This multi-tiered day club is more than just a pretty view—it’s a full sensory experience. With its eight sleek pools that spill over different levels, a bamboo-clad restaurant serving elevated Balinese fare, and a soundtrack that shifts from chill to electric as the sun dips low, Kabana delivers both serenity and a scene.

Address: Jl. Raya Cebok, Kedisan, Tegallalang, Gianyar

Contact: +62 817 9114 610

Instagram: @kabanaubud

Cretya Ubud

Perched above the iconic Tegalalang rice terraces, this expansive day club features three-tiered azure pools that mirror the lush surroundings, providing a serene backdrop for relaxation. Guests can choose from various seating options, including hammocks, terrace cabanas, and daybeds, each designed to enhance the tranquil experience. With a selection of gourmet dining venues like Yudistira, Arjuna, and Bima, Cretya Ubud caters to diverse culinary preferences. Open daily from 8 AM to 9 PM for adults-only.

Address: Jl. Raya Tegallalang, Tegallalang

Contact: +62 361 958 5999

Instagram: @cretyaubud

Omma Day Club

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Tibumana Waterfall, elevated cabanas offer sweeping jungle views, while the ambient sound of cascading water adds a natural rhythm to your day. Guests can lounge by the infinity pool, dine on a curated menu blending local and international flavours, or sip handcrafted cocktails as the light shifts through the trees. Every detail at Omma is designed to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication in one of Bali’s most serene settings.

Address: C7FQ+MV6, Kemenuh, Sukawati, Gianyar

Contact: +62 812 9999 1245

Instagram: @ommabali

Le Bajo

Amidst the rice terraces of Pererenan, this lagoon-style pool club features sandy floors, inviting daybeds shaded by palm-leaf umbrellas, and a relaxed ambience that appeals to both families and solo travellers. The menu leans modern and varied, with innovative cocktails crafted from eco-conscious ingredients like tepache and fermented pineapple rinds. The venue also hosts vibrant events, such as the “La Piscine Électronique” series, transforming the space into a lively hub of electronic music and dance. Complementing the leisure experience is the on-site boutique, offering a curated selection of apparel and homeware that captures the essence of Bali’s tropical lifestyle.

Address: Jl. Babadan No.89, Pererenan, Mengwi, Badung

Contact: +62 811 3830 8989

Instagram: @lebajo_bali

Mrs Sippy Bali

Mrs Sippy Bali stands out as a Mediterranean-inspired oasis. The venue boasts one of Bali’s largest saltwater pools, complete with a triple-tier diving platform that invites both thrill-seekers and leisure loungers alike. Guests can unwind on cane daybeds shaded by swaying palm trees, savouring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine prepared in an open-air kitchen and sipping on expertly crafted cocktails. As the day transitions into evening, the ambience shifts with live DJ performances and events, transforming the space into a lively party destination.

Address: Jl. Taman Ganesha, Gang Gagak 8 Kerobokan Kelod, Seminyak, Badung

Contact: +62 821 4500 1007

Instagram: @mrssippybali

El Kabron

Atop Uluwatu’s dramatic cliffs, El Kabron Bali offers a sophisticated blend of Mediterranean charm and Balinese allure. This luxury beach club is renowned for its panoramic ocean views and breathtaking sunsets. Guests can indulge in a diverse menu featuring Spanish and international cuisine, including signature dishes like seafood paella and tapas, complemented by a selection of fine wines and cocktails. The venue’s Sunset Theater offers an intimate dining experience, enhanced by live performances from saxophonists, violinists, and DJs, creating a romantic and vibrant atmosphere.

Address: Jl. Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu

Contact: ‪+62 813 3723 5750

Instagram: @elkabronbali

Oneeighty

Oneeighty offers a stunning day club experience highlighted by its iconic glass-bottom infinity pool extending over the Indian Ocean. Guests can lounge on sunbeds, enjoy panoramic ocean views, and savour creative beachside cuisine crafted by renowned Chef Nyoman Suasa. As the day winds down, the atmosphere turns serene with chill tunes and softly lit coconut palms. The bar boasts a top-tier cocktail menu and a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list curated by Bali’s Best Sommelier. Open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Address: Jl Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu, Uluwatu

Contact: +62 821 4463 2077

Instagram: @oneeightybali

Ulu Cliffhouse

Perched 60 meters above Bali’s Indian Ocean, Ulu Cliffhouse offers a sophisticated yet relaxed day club experience in Uluwatu. Designed by Shed London and Bali’s Design Assembly, the venue features a 25-meter infinity pool, a cliffside ocean deck, and a chic restaurant and bar. The culinary offerings, led by Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz, include globally inspired dishes such as ceviches and tiraditos, complemented by a selection of cocktails and cold-pressed juices. Guests can unwind on luxurious sunbeds, explore the art space, or enjoy live DJ sets as the sun sets over the horizon.

Address: Jl. Labuan Sait No. 315, Padang-Padang

Contact: +62 811 3941 7899

Instagram: @ulucliffhouse

Single Fin Bali

Single Fin Bali has evolved from a humble surfers’ hangout into one of the island’s most iconic cliffside venues. Overlooking the legendary Uluwatu surf break, it offers panoramic ocean views that attract both surf enthusiasts and sunset seekers. The venue’s expansive terrace provides an ideal setting to enjoy a diverse menu featuring international and Asian flavours, complemented by a selection of cocktails and cold-pressed juices. As the sun sets, Single Fin transforms into a vibrant entertainment hub, hosting live music events and DJ performances, including the renowned Sunday Sessions.