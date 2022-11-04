Nightlife Guide for Expats in Bali

It is no surprise that the Island of Gods, Bali, has a great reputation when it comes to nightlife.

From oceanfront beach clubs to underground clubs, special-themed pubs, and restaurants turning into a club, there is a bit of everything for every taste on this tropical island.

Heart of the nightlife in Bali is no doubt the hip neighbourhood, Canggu, which is also the top choice of expats on the island. Thanks to the high expat rate, you can easily meet and mingle with people from all around the world.

If you are ready, let’s dive into the famous nightlife scene of Bali.

Best Beach Clubs to Party for Expats

Finn’s Beach Club

Situated right on the beach, Finn’s Beach Club is one of the must-see beach clubs in Bali with its impressive pools overlooking the ocean, colourful light shows, and live DJ events. Go for a sunset drink to enjoy the beautiful scenery and stay for the party that lasts all night. Feeling hungry? There are many kinds of cuisines from Japanese, Mexican to Italian inside the beach club.

Follow their Instagram @finnsbeachclub to stay updated.

Potato Head Beach Club

If you are a fan of big infinity pools, delicious cocktails, and live DJ performances, Potato Head Beach Club must be definitely on your list. Parties start during sunset and continue until midnight. Grab a signature cocktail from the pool bar, feel the ocean breeze, and dance to the music.

Follow their Instagram @potatoheadbali to stay updated.

Morabito Art Villa

Artsy decorations, a large lawn area, an epic ocean view, and great cocktails. This beach club not only has a cool oceanfront setup but is also famous for hosting famous DJs. Those who are into electronic music should definitely check out their famous Friday night events.

Follow their Instagram @morabito_official to stay updated.

Atlas Beach Club

Bali’s newest and biggest beach club is also home to music festivals, beach parties, and many trendy restaurants. Go early to soak up the sun in comfy sun lounges, have a happy hour drink then start to dance after it gets dark.

Check out their Instagram @atlasbeachclub to follow their special events.

The Lawn Canggu

Offering a chic and cosy lounge area, The Lawn is one of the best places on the island for sunset drinks and dancing. Every Friday and Sunday, they host special DJ events and they have an outdoor pool where you can enjoy the music while chilling.

Follow their Instagram @thelawncanggu to stay updated.

La Brisa

For sure La Brisa is one of the famous beach clubs in Bali among expats. Take a dip into the lush swimming pool with a cocktail in hand, dance under the palm trees, and feel the ocean breeze.

Follow their Instagram @labrisabali to stay updated.

Best Pubs in Bali

Red Carpet Champagne Bar

Upon entrance, you will be greeted with how a celebrity is cherished on the red carpet of an award show – with bright-red carpet lining and queue line dividers. Continuing the star-like treatment, glasses of champagne are at your disposal. The Red Carpet Champagne Bar has extensive selections of not only champagne, but also cocktails, wines, spirits, and beers.

The bar’s service elevates this bar’s uniqueness. The waitresses (also known as champagne ambassadors) are dressed as flight attendants, ready to serve and embrace the superstar that you are.

Follow Instagram @redcarpetchampagnebar to stay updated.

Black Sand Brewery

If you are looking for a place to socialise with people and have the best craft beer on the island, then you’ve found your place. Choose draft beers from Belgian to German or local ones, take a seat in the garden area overlooking the rice fields, and enjoy the groovy tunes. Sharing tables will help you to meet new people.

Follow their Instagram @blacksandbrewery to stay updated.

The Forge Gastropub

Fan of a sports bar? This place not only offers many types of beers but also has very delicious snacks and meals. Plus you will be able to watch a variety of sports competitions.

Follow their Instagram @forge_bali to stay updated.

The Shady Pig

Looking for a speakeasy bar? Send a message on their Instagram account @theshadypig and get the password. Once you are there, ask for their delicious signature cocktails and enjoy the live music and DJ performances.

Behind the Green Doors

Another speakeasy bar that you can get in with a password. This cosy bar has a chic decoration with real plants on its top and is known as the afterparty place. You can dance until 5am and enjoy unique cocktails.

Check out their Instagram @behindthegreendoors_bali to follow their daily special events.

Best Nightclubs in Bali

Vault

Looking for an underground club? You will be impressed by the sound system and visuals of the Vault. They have special nights for hip-hop and techno lovers.

Follow their Instagram @vault_bali to stay updated.

Mirror Lounge & Club

This is one of Bali’s most famous nightclubs and will mesmerise you with its huge dance floor, colourful neon lights, and pumping music. Grab a beer or a cocktail and get ready to dance until the early hours of the morning.

Follow their Instagram @mirror_allin to stay updated.

ShiShi

Shishi is one of the famous and biggest nightclubs in the Seminyak area with three different floors playing different kinds of music. Get ready to dance until the early hours of the morning.

Follow their Instagram @shishibali to stay updated.

Best Restaurants in Bali Turning into a Club

Mason

This fancy restaurant not only has a mouthwatering food menu but also has a backdoor opening to a party scene. Have a delicious meal with one or two glasses of wine and head to their backyard.

Follow their Instagram @mason_bali to stay updated.

Luigi’s Hot Pizza

Can a pizza place turn into one of the biggest party scenes in Bali? Wait and see! Come early to have their delicious pizza then grab your beer and move to the dance floor. Make sure to wear light clothes as the name says it will be packed and hot.

Follow their Instagram @luigishotpizzabali to stay updated.

Da Maria

This famous Italian restaurant turns into a big dancing floor every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Come early to have some Italian flavours with their signature Negroni and enjoy dancing under the flashing lights.

Follow their Instagram @damariabali to stay updated.

Also Read Top Single Expats Hang Out Spots