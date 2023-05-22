The 20th Annual Rotary Golf Tournament

The Rotary Club Bali Nusa Dua is very excited to re-launch its Annual Rotary Golf Tournament after a pandemic gap of three years.

The tournament is to be held at the prestigious Bali National Golf Club and will be held on Saturday, 10th June 2023. It will be the 20th Anniversary Tournament.

The Annual Rotary Club Golf Tournament is an excellent opportunity to enjoy a fun day of golf, with participants having the chance to win an All New Toyota Innova Zenix. The day will conclude with a superb outdoor dinner overlooking the golf course, with a host of other great prizes to be won. All of this is in support of the Rotary Club Bali Nusa Dua and their extensive range of charitable assistance provided to those in real need throughout the year.

In 2001, Rotary Club Bali Nusa Dua held its Inaugural Golf Tournament at the then Bali Golf and Country Club – now reborn as the fabulous Bali National Golf Club. The tournament was an immediate success, and it has since evolved into one of the best-known and most highly anticipated events on the Bali golfing calendar. Golfers from all over Indonesia and beyond flock to participate in this prestigious tournament.

This tournament is definitely more about fun and camaraderie than necessarily finishing with the lowest score, and players of all abilities are sure to enjoy the day. Registration is now open, with an entry fee of Rp 1,800,000 net per player for non-BNGC members (which includes golf and dinner) and Rp 1,150,000 net for BNGC members (which also includes golf and dinner).

To make a booking, please click on the image below.