25 New Golf Courses in Indonesia Encouraged

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said his team is encouraging the development of 25 new golf courses in a number of destinations in Indonesia.

This is in line with the potential of golf tourism in the country to revive the economy and open post-pandemic employment opportunities.

“We encourage the development of 25 new golf courses in 5 DSP (Super Priority Destinations) until 2025, and we will encourage a minimum of five international standard golf courses,” said Uno in an official statement received by Kompas.com on Monday 28th March 2022.

The five DSPs consist of Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Likupang in North Sulawesi, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Borobudur in Central Java, and Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara.

Uno continued that golf tourism in Indonesia has considerable potential.

“The potential for Indonesian golf tourism is very large and is spread over a number of areas such as Jakarta, Bogor, Bandung, Surabaya, Bintan, and Belitung. Therefore, we strongly support this activity,” he continued.

He added that golf is a major part of sports-based tourism. According to him, it needs collaboration and innovation from various parties to encourage this potential.

“The golf course in the midst of a pandemic has become an anomaly. We are monitoring that people’s interest in playing golf is increasing, for that, we are making guidelines for health protocols in the field of sport tourism, especially golf,” said Uno.

With a good golf course, supported by hospitality and service, it is hoped that it will become a superior capital to attract tourists, including golfers themselves.

