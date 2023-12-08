The Top 10 Padel Courts in Bali

Embark on a thrilling journey into Bali’s sports scene with the rising trend of padel tennis.

This dynamic racquet sport, blending the best of tennis and squash, is taking the island by storm.

Discover the top padel courts that are reshaping Bali’s sporting landscape, offering excitement and skill against the backdrop of the island’s natural beauty. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a curious beginner, the rise of padel in Bali promises an exhilarating experience.

Liga. Tennis Sanur

A premier sports facility with six tennis courts, two padel courts, and two pickleball courts. It features a sports studio, a fully-equipped gym, a boutique gym, and a pool with a sauna. The club includes two professional air-conditioned studios for gymnastics and martial arts, along with covered padel courts. The on-site restaurant and sports cafe offer scenic views of the courts, serving healthy food, quality coffee, and post-tennis drinks.

Address: Studio 1, Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.314, Sanur, South Denpasar, Bali 80228

Phone: +62 877 1440 0500

@bali.tennis Instagram: @liga.sanur

Sanur Padel Club

Elevate your game on three outdoor courts, each with a unique tropical ambience. Engage in daily activities and tournaments, from group lessons to Social Games and the challenging Americano. Embrace a blend of chill vibes and serious competition, welcoming players of all levels. With European-standard courts open every day from 7 AM to 10 PM, Sanur Padel ensures a top-tier experience for every match.

Address: Jl. Danau Poso No.58, Sanur Kauh, South Denpasar, Bali 80228

Phone: +62 877 7760 0050

Instagram: @sanurpadelclub

Jungle Padel Ubud

Driven by a profound love for sports held by its founding team, Jungle Padel aims to deliver top-notch sporting facilities infused with a vibrant, relaxed, and social ambience. The founders envision padel as a sport best enjoyed with both old and new friends, extending a warm welcome to everyone to become part of the Jungle Padel community. With four panoramic padel courts, a warung/café, and essential amenities, Jungle Padel invites all to join its community for an exceptional sporting experience.

Address: Jl. Raya Canggu Jl. Sempol, Canggu, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 812 3666 4126 (WhatsApp)

@junglepadel Instagram: @junglepadelubud

Bali Padel Academy

Located in Canggu, Bali, with seven state-of-the-art courts, including a central court with a 200-spectator gallery, it’s the international headquarters of the NFA. Offering NOX-certified courses, clinics, and regular tournaments for players of all levels, BPA ensures an uninterrupted padel experience in a scenic semi-indoor setting. Nestled in the rice fields, this family-friendly club with international coaches follows the NOX method, providing tailored coaching for players to achieve their court goals.

Address: Jl. Babakan Kubu, Canggu, Badung Regency, Bali

Phone: +62 817 1710 7000

Instagram: @balipadelacademy

Indo Padel

Situated conveniently near Seminyak and Kuta in Denpasar, Bali. Beyond its impressive court, the affordability of Indo Padel enhances its appeal. The welcoming owner adds a personal touch with warmth and a passion for the sport. With programs tailored for players of all levels, Indo Padel offers an inclusive and enjoyable padel experience.

Address: Jl. Teuku Umar Barat No. 88 Z, Pemecutan Klod, West Denpasar, Bali

Phone: +62 812 9704 0309

Instagram: @indopadel

Bali Sports Club

Dubbed by some as the premier indoor padel court and table tennis venue in Kuta and Seminyak, Bali Sports Club has garnered praise from visitors. Offering Mix Matches from 11 AM to 10 PM, it provides an ideal facility for padel enthusiasts, sheltered for play at any time of day. The club boasts affordable prices coupled with excellent facility conditions, making it a go-to destination for a satisfying padel experience.

Address: Jl. Grand Dewi Sri, Legian, Kuta, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 821 9558 2946

Instagram: @bali.sportsclub

Monkey Padel Bali

Monkey Padel Bali, a hub for padel enthusiasts, boasts three world-class courts with extended playing hours for your convenience. With certified coaches on hand to enhance your skills, the facility promises not just a club but a community. Special events, tournaments, and social gatherings offer a vibrant padel experience. Members can enjoy exclusive deals and early bird discounts while savouring drinks at the clubhouse, fostering connections.

Address: Jl. Raya Sayan, Singakerta, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571

Phone: +62 822 3535 8310

Instagram: @monkeypadelbali

Bam Bam Padel

At Bam Bam Padel, enjoy action-packed sessions on five panoramic courts, located just five minutes from Ubud’s centre and open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM. After the game, relax in the scenic cafe or recovery area, complete with a sauna, steam room, and cold plunge. With top brands like Drop Shot & Nox Padel in their Pro-Shop, you’ll find quality rackets, balls, accessories, and stylish clothing ensuring an experience with sports, relaxation, and unforgettable moments, all in one place.

Address: Jl. Cempaka, MAS, Ubud, Bali 80571

Phone: +62 877 819 8844

Instagram: @bambampadel

Island Padel Uluwatu

Part of The Island Sports Club is your premier destination for padel in beautiful Uluwatu. With four panoramic courts, locker rooms, an outdoor café, and a pro shop, it offers a comprehensive padel experience. Conveniently located near the world-famous Bingin and Padang Padang beaches, the club invites enthusiasts to book a court, join a class, partake in tournaments, or unwind at a sunset padel party.

Address: Jl. Labuansait No.250, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 81 337 052 325

Instagram: @theislandsportsclub

The Ground Bali

Open daily from 7 AM to 9 PM, The Ground offers a stylish setting, excellent service, and a vibrant padel community. Conveniently located, it provides all the essentials for a fantastic experience. Enjoy a refreshing coconut break during your game, and take advantage of the clean and well-appointed changing rooms and showers for added comfort.