INDONESIA EXPAT MIXER RETURNS TO THE CAPITAL

Manhattan Hotel Jakarta provided their captivating Central Park as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 28th September 2022! Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Beer, as well as wine from Hatten Wines while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by Central Park. A special thanks also go to Aussie Pies by The Pie Man, Racquet Padel Club, and Manhattan Hotel Jakarta for providing the lucky draw prizes, as well as EzeeGo for distributing souvenirs and vouchers upon registration.

Follow Indonesia Expat Mixer and Indonesia Expat on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated with the upcoming mixers. See you at the next one in Jakarta!