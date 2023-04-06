The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Unveils the East Bali Experience

In collaboration with Samsara Living Museum, experience the rich heritage of East Bali through a one-day art and culinary journey.

The communal spirit and rich cultural heritage of Jungutan Village, Karangasem, East Bali is brought to life by Samsara Living Museum for a one-day-only special event at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali on Saturday, 22nd April 2023.

Named after the cyclicality of human life, Samsara Living Museum is a community and cultural-based destination in the heart of East Bali. Nestled within a two-hectare land, it warmly welcomes visitors who wish to learn a myriad of rituals in the Balinese life cycles. From the symbolism behind ceremonies to the significance to genjek performance as a social expression, a visit to the living museum enriches one’s understanding of the importance of culture, heritage, and cuisine in Balinese life.

“We recognised our guests’ needs for experiencing local culture and learning something new during their stay. By collaborating with Samsara Living Museum, we wish to offer our guests an enriching art and culinary experience that they can take home after a memorable holiday where they were able to Eat Well and Feel Well in Bali,” says I Wayan Raksa, General Manager of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.

The East Bali Experience starts with an invitation to make and taste Laklak, a traditional pancake topped with grated coconut and palm sugar syrup. Held at the resort’s Lobby Bar, learn how to flip the pancake in its hot clay pan and pair the sweet and savoury delicacy with tea or coffee for a true Balinese treat. The experience is priced at Rp65,000++, inclusive of a portion of Laklak and coffee or tea. Guests are invited to sit back, savour the delicacy and enjoy a special art showcase from Samsara Living Museum.

The feast continues into the evening at Tabia Restaurant. Taste the authenticity of East Balinese flavours through dishes made from seasonal and fresh ingredients from the market as well as traditional cooking techniques. Carefully prepared by the culinary team of Samsara Living Museum and The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali; guests can opt for the Atiti Bojane or Megibung set menus.

The Atiti Bojane (Rp195,000++/person) set menu is suitable for one. Lavishly served on a platter mounted on a pedestal, it is made of Ayam Betutu, Tum Ayam, Sate, Kacang Gerang, and several other condiments. True to its name, Megibung (Rp350,000++/two persons) set menu is a feast to share. Highlights include four kinds of fruits, vegetables, and meat Lawar, Sayur Blimbing, Pesan Ikan, Daging Timbungan, and a few other condiments. Enjoy the live performance of a genjek troupe that is renowned for its entertaining vocals while feasting. The dinner starts from 6 pm to 10 pm.

For reservation, contact +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected]. Available via WhatsApp at +62 858-5805-1871. Reservation is required.