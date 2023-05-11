40% Off Expat Health Insurance

NowCompare.com has secured exclusive discounts of up to 40% with the world’s leading international health insurance companies.

NowCompare.com, the world’s largest expat advisory service, has recently made an exciting announcement that aims to provide exclusive privileges to expats living and working overseas. The company has partnered with the world’s leading international health insurance companies to offer expats exclusive discounts of up to 40% for comprehensive international health insurance coverage. This means that expats seeking affordable yet comprehensive health insurance coverage can now greatly reduce their costs and receive higher-quality coverage and services.

In addition to the significant discounts, expats can now benefit from increased coverage, additional benefits, and exclusive expat privileges such as Security, Fitness, Nutrition, Wellness, Counselling Benefits, Fast Track claims processing, and automatic acceptance for new applications. This ensures that expats have access to the best possible medical care while also enjoying substantial cost savings.

According to Cherry Yu, Director of NowCompare, “the company is always looking for ways to help expats get the best cover at the lowest prices.” She added that “with these exclusive discounts, NowCompare can now offer expats the chance to save more on their health insurance premiums while ensuring they have access to the best possible medical care.”

Expats who wish to take advantage of these discounts should visit NowCompare.com to compare free quotes from the world’s leading international health insurance providers. This limited-time offer is ending soon, and expats are encouraged to act now before it’s too late.

At NowCompare, expats can rest assured that they are getting the best possible coverage at the lowest prices. With over 10 million expatriates supported across 189 countries, NowCompare is a trusted choice for expats looking to secure their health coverage.

This exclusive offer from NowCompare is a golden opportunity for expats to obtain affordable yet comprehensive health insurance coverage with premium benefits. Interested expats can visit NowCompare.com today to compare free quotes and save on their health insurance premiums.