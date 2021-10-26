Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel: Family Staycation and Dining

Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel, an award-winning five-star property nestled within the business and lifestyle district of Gandaria City complex, celebrated its 6th anniversary on 15th October 2021.

Therefore, enchanting stay and dining experiences are offered as the following:

Sheraton Side by Side Family Package

For couples and families looking for a romantic retreat or weekend getaway, Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel introduces a multigenerational family program that includes immersive activities designed to reconnect families and couples together and to create shared experiences that foster moments of togetherness. This family room package features a wonderful range of family-friendly activities that enable guests to indulge together in relaxing experiences and to celebrate big or small moments with loved ones.

Whether it’s kids’ playtime or grandparents and parents learning new experiences celebrating special occasions, this family programme provides the entire family activities to make memories together. These family-friendly activities include Art Tour, Art and Craft Class, Family Yoga Class, as well as Cupcake and Cookies Decoration. Apart from fun-filled activities, this package also includes breakfast for the entire family with two adults and two children under the age of 12.

Please contact the reservation team at 021 8063 0888, email [email protected] or visit the website.

Feast at Anigre

Take advantage of Anigré’s most value-for-money lunch offer, featuring delectable local delights and all-time favourite international cuisine prepared by the hotel’s talented culinary team. Ideal for business lunches or social gatherings, this offer is priced at Rp225,000++ per person and is available every Monday to Friday from noon to 3pm.

Contact +6221 8063 0888, WhatsApp +62811 1095 983 or email [email protected] for more information.

Throughout the last six years, the hotel has received numerous local and world-class awards including Hotel of The Year (Asia Pacific) by Marriott International in 2017, Indonesia’s Leading Five Star Hotel by Indonesia Tourism Travel Awards in 2018, Luxury Art Hotel Continent (Asia) by World Luxury Hotel Award 2020, and more. Additionally, the signature outlet, Anigré Restaurant, has won several prestigious awards including Best Restaurant in Indonesia Tatler Awards 2017, Food and Beverage Excellence (Asia Pacific) in Marriott International 2017, and won 2020 and 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award among the Top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor.